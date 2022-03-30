Baseball: Gulls defeat Warriors, 5-4

In a game that featured two coaches with over a combined 1,050 career wins, Brett Wolfe’s Seaside Gulls topped Lennie Wolfe’s Warrenton Warriors, 5-4, in a nonleague baseball game Tuesday night at Broadway Field.

Warrenton out-hit the Gulls, five to three, but four errors were costly for the Warriors, who gave up three unearned runs to help Seaside snap a two-game losing skid.

Lawson Talamantez had two of Seaside’s three hits, including a triple, while two of Warrenton’s four errors led to the eventual winning run for the Gulls in the bottom of the sixth.

Tanner Kraushaar pitched six innings for Seaside, allowing three hits with four strikeouts and seven walks.

Dawson Little took the loss for the Warriors despite striking out six with three walks.

Warrenton hosts Scio at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

St. Helens 5, Astoria 3

Both teams had six hits, but five errors by Astoria helped future Cowapa League opponent St. Helens post a 5-3 win over the Fishermen, in a nonleague game Tuesday at Tapiola Park.

St. Helens pitchers Neil Wolfe and Conner Weiss combined for 10 strikeouts and five walks, while three Astoria pitchers allowed six walks. The Fishermen also stranded 10 baserunners.

Astoria hosts a doubleheader with Baker on Friday at 4 p.m., followed by a single game Saturday vs. La Grande at noon.