ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrenton, OR

Baseball: Gulls defeat Warriors, 5-4

By The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 2 days ago

In a game that featured two coaches with over a combined 1,050 career wins, Brett Wolfe’s Seaside Gulls topped Lennie Wolfe’s Warrenton Warriors, 5-4, in a nonleague baseball game Tuesday night at Broadway Field.

Warrenton out-hit the Gulls, five to three, but four errors were costly for the Warriors, who gave up three unearned runs to help Seaside snap a two-game losing skid.

Lawson Talamantez had two of Seaside’s three hits, including a triple, while two of Warrenton’s four errors led to the eventual winning run for the Gulls in the bottom of the sixth.

Tanner Kraushaar pitched six innings for Seaside, allowing three hits with four strikeouts and seven walks.

Dawson Little took the loss for the Warriors despite striking out six with three walks.

Warrenton hosts Scio at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

St. Helens 5, Astoria 3

Both teams had six hits, but five errors by Astoria helped future Cowapa League opponent St. Helens post a 5-3 win over the Fishermen, in a nonleague game Tuesday at Tapiola Park.

St. Helens pitchers Neil Wolfe and Conner Weiss combined for 10 strikeouts and five walks, while three Astoria pitchers allowed six walks. The Fishermen also stranded 10 baserunners.

Astoria hosts a doubleheader with Baker on Friday at 4 p.m., followed by a single game Saturday vs. La Grande at noon.

Comments / 0

Related
East Oregonian

The Carnival of Speed is back on track

MILTON-FREEWATER — After a two-year hiatus, the Carnival of Speed zooms back. The 85th edition of the meet is Friday, April 1, at Shockman Field, Milton-Freewater, and McLoughlin coach John Milleson said there should be plenty of athletes. “We have 30 teams coming, and close to 400 entries,” Milleson...
MILTON-FREEWATER, OR
The Daily Astorian

Softball: Wilkin no-hits 8th-ranked North Marion

Ranked fifth in the latest 4A softball coaches poll, the Astoria softball team is quickly climbing toward the top spot, with an easy 10-0, five-inning win Wednesday over eighth-ranked North Marion at CMH Field. Astoria freshman pitcher Maddie Wilkin remains unhittable, as the freshman tossed a no-hit, 13-strikeout game against...
ASTORIA, OR
KHQ Right Now

Baseball: Capsules for Greater Spokane League 2022 season

Capsules for 2022 baseball programs in the Greater Spokane League. In alphabetical order. Records from 2021 COVID-shortened season. Central Valley (11-3, 9-3): First-year coach Beau Kerns has a lot to work with, including 12 seniors on the squad. P/OF Parker Smith signed with Gonzaga. P/OF Aaden Anderson, P/1B Joe Pitts and 3B Luke Abshire will keep the Bears in every game this season.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Ricco Longo helps University baseball down Mt. Spokane; Avery Erickson homers in Wildcats softball win

Roundup of Thursday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. University 8, Mt. Spokane 4: Ricco Longo went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and the Titans (5-2, 4-1) beat the visiting Wildcats (5-3, 4-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Carson Coffield homered, doubled and had two RBIs for Mt. Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Astoria, OR
City
La Grande, OR
City
Seaside, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Warrenton, OR
Warrenton, OR
Sports
Seaside, OR
Sports
Idaho8.com

Skyline Baseball sweeps Hillcrest in home-opening doubleheader

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The first two games of the season at Melaleuca Field were a hard fought success for the Skyline Grizzlies, as the Grizz swept a doubleheader against Hillcrest 18-8 and 7-5. Game one was a back-and-forth affair, and with the game tied at eight in the sixth, Ryan Horvath put Skyline ahead for good with a bases-clearing triple.
kpic

Ducks excited to host Hayward Premiere as capacity limits no longer apply

EUGENE, Ore. — Hayward Field reopened last year, and although the renovated venue hosted several meets in 2021 including the Olympic Trials, COVID-19 restrictions made events look a lot different. Fast-forward a year and this weekend's Hayward Premiere will be the first meet for the University of Oregon where...
EUGENE, OR
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Beavers Clip Cruisers in Non-League Contest

Tenino captured wins in No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles to fend off 1A Evergreen League foe Eatonville, 3-2, during a home match on Tuesday. The highlight of the day was Beavers’ No. 1 doubles duo Rilee Jones and Destiny Sampley battling back from a 4-6 loss to win back-to-back, 6-1, 6-3, to seal the victory.
TENINO, WA
Oregon City News

Softball Slideshow: Wilsonville 5, Oregon City 3

Check out this slideshow of the best images from the Wilsonville softball team's win over Oregon City. Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos. So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Wilsonville softball team's 5-3 win over Oregon City at Wilsonville High School on Wednesday, March 30. To buy an image or print from this event, go to milesvance.smugmug.com. Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or milesv@pamplinmedia.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WILSONVILLE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Seaside Gulls#Warrenton Warriors#Nonleague Baseball#Scio#St Helens 5#Astoria 3#Cowapa League
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Courtney Miller strikes out 15 to lead Ferris softball; Crimson Rice homers, pitches Shadle Park to win

Roundup of Wednesday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Ferris 10, North Central 0: Courtney Miller struck out 15 in a complete game one-hitter and went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a double and the Saxons (4-3, 2-3) beat the Wolfpack (1-4, 1-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game.
SPOKANE, WA
East Oregonian

Hermiston's Anderson to continue running career at Corban University

HERMISTON — Grant Anderson is a man who does his research. That includes prospective colleges. The Hermiston senior chose Corban University in Salem as his next stop for academics and athletics. “I looked at quite a bit of schools,” he said. “Some big state schools and church schools. Corban...
HERMISTON, OR
Idaho8.com

Skyline community celebrates back-to-back football state championships

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Skyline football team, players, coaches and members of the community celebrated the second consecutive state championship for the Grizz in the 2021 season Wednesday night. Players and multiple members of the community received their championship rings and were given the chance to sign the...
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
2K+
Followers
136
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy