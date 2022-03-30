National Little Red Wagon Day started on Radio Flyer's 100th anniversary

March 30 (UPI) -- National Little Red Wagon Day, observed annually on the last Wednesday in March, was originally celebrated in 2016 to mark Radio Flyer's 100th anniversary.

Pasin initially started selling wooden wagons in 1917, and in 1923 he built the first wood and steel wagon to bear the name Radio Flyer.

The wagons were mass produced out of stamped metal by 1930.

Radio Flyer wagons were inducted into The Strong museum's Toy Hall of Fame in 1999.

Other holidays and observances for March 30 include Grass is Always Browner on the Other Side of the Fence Day, International Folding Laundry Day, Manatee Appreciation Day, National I Am In Control Day, Pencil Day, Take A Walk In the Park Day and Turkey Neck Soup Day.