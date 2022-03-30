ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, KY

Heady Looking For Second Straight Win in Flying VA 99 Smart Modified Tour Race Saturday at South Boston Speedway

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A surprise opportunity last season that allowed Caleb Heady to jump from racing INEX Legends Cars to piloting a Modified for Tommy Baldwin Racing, one of the more well-known Modified racing teams, has vaulted the young Kentucky resident’s racing career to new heights. The 19-year-old Shelbyville, Kentucky resident...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Jessica Friesen Set to Return

NASCAR driver Jessica Friesen is set to return to the dirt track world. Friesen, 35, will be racing in the No. 62 on the Bristol Dirt Track. That’s in Bristol, Tenn., and she also will be at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Tenn. Jessica Friesen made her NASCAR Truck Series debut last year and finished 26th in the truck series race. If her last name sounds familiar, then it should. She’s the wife of Cup Series driver Stewart Friesen.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelbyville, KY
Sports
City
Boston, VA
City
Florence, KY
South Boston, VA
Sports
City
Richmond, KY
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
South Boston, VA
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
City
Shelbyville, KY
Local
Virginia Sports
Speedway Digest

CHEVY NCS AT RICHMOND: Team Chevy Advance

RACE #7 – RICHMOND RACEWAY. With six races in the books for the 2022 season, the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) will head to Richmond Raceway this weekend for the first of three-consecutive short-track races. The NCS Chevrolet drivers and teams will take on the .75-mile D-shaped oval on Sunday, April 3, at 3:30 p.m. ET in the Toyota Owners 400, the first of two appearances for the series at the Virginia venue this season. Chevrolet leads all manufacturers in NCS wins at Richmond Raceway with 39 to lead all manufacturers. The spring 2021 race at the Virginia short track saw Alex Bowman power his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to his first-career short-track victory in NASCAR’s premier series.
RICHMOND, VA
Speedway Digest

HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer Richmond Advance

● Cole Custer and the No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) kick off back-to-back-to-back weekends of classic short-track racing when the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the .75-mile Richmond (Va.) Raceway oval for Sunday’s Richmond 400. The series ventures south but remains in the Capital of the Commonwealth of Virginia the following weekend for a Saturday-night race under the lights on the half-mile Martinsville Speedway paperclip-shaped oval. And the short-track stretch winds up on the high-banked, half-mile Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway oval for the second annual Food City Dirt Race.
RICHMOND, TX
Kingsport Times-News

Dillon glad to have legitimate shot at Food City Dirt Race

BRISTOL — Ty Dillon doesn’t blame anyone forgetting about him being in last year’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Driving for an underfunded team in one of four races, the Lewisville, North Carolina, driver started last in the 39-car field and finished 26th, one lap off the pace.
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Labonte
Speedway Digest

Buddy Kofoid to Drive No. 51 Toyota for KBM at Bristol Dirt Race

Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that Toyota Racing Development dirt standout Buddy Kofoid will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut behind the wheel of the No. 51 Tundra TRD Pro April 16 in the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Mobil 1, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil, a long-time partner at KBM who also sponsors Kofoid’s Keith Kunz Motorsports midget entry, will serve as the primary sponsor on his Toyota for the Truck Series second annual visit to the dirt covered half-mile oval.
BRISTOL, TN
Speedway Digest

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Richmond Raceway

Kaulig Racing has one top-10 finish at a non-superspeedway/ non-road course track, which came at Auto Club Speedway (Hemric, ninth) Dating back to the 2020 season opener, Kaulig Racing has finished at least one car in the top 10 in 71 of the last 72 NXS races. Kaulig Racing has...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Boston Speedway#Race Track#Speedway Motorsports#Sports#Inex#Florence Motor Speedway#The Smart Modified Tour#Smart Modified Tour#Pace O Matic
Speedway Digest

John Hunter Nemechek No. 18 Safeway Toyota GR Supra Preview- Richmond

No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota Supra News and Notes:. Welcome Back: John Hunter Nemechek returns to Joe Gibbs Racing this weekend in the No. 18 Safeway Toyota GR Supra for his first race of the 2022 season at Joe Gibbs Racing. In addition to Richmond this weekend, John Hunter is scheduled to run at Dover International Speedway on April 30th and defend his win last season at Texas Motor Speedway on September 24th.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Harrison Burton Richmond Advance

HARRISON BURTON, No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang – HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP THE FIRST SIX RACES? “They’ve been a learning experience for sure. We’ve had a pretty rough start, there’s no denying that. I felt like we came out of the gate really strong in L.A. and felt like we had a really good race at Daytona, showed a lot of speed and then from there it’s been a struggle. We’ve had fast cars at times and we’ve had times where we didn’t have the pace that we needed. I thought this weekend was a step in the right direction, getting stage points in both the stages was good, and I felt like being fourth in practice – things like that – we’re starting to show the flashes that we need to show, which is good. It’s a building process and I think everyone at the Wood Brothers and myself understands that this is gonna be a building process. Obviously, with the good start we had at L.A. and Daytona we wanted to continue that and that hasn’t quite happened, so we’re working really hard to make that happen and I think we’ve got a great racetrack for us coming up at Richmond.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Petty GMS Event Preview: Richmond Raceway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. - Need Liners?: ChevyLiners.com will serve as primary partner on Dillon's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at Richmond Raceway. This marks the second consecutive week that the grey and mustard colors of Chevrolet Accessories have adorned the No. 42 machine. - About...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy