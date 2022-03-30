ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Toyota Racing Weekly Preview - 03.30.22

By Speedway Digest Staff
 2 days ago

It’s the annual Toyota Owners race weekend at Richmond Raceway, while NHRA goes four-wide in Las Vegas. Toyota Owners weekend continues to excite… Toyota is proud to partner with Richmond Raceway for the 10th consecutive season for the Toyota Owners 400. Fans will get to participate in several fan experience elements...

Motor1.com

Toyota Launches Limited-Run GR Supra GT4 50 Edition Race Car

The Toyota Supra returned for the 2020 model year, and Toyota wasted no time in taking it racing. It also launched the GR Supra GT4 in 2020, with sales for the track-only car reaching 50 by the end of 2021. Toyota will add at least six more to that number with its new Toyota GR Supra GT4 50 Edition that adds a handful of special features over the standard car.
CARS
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Jessica Friesen Set to Return

NASCAR driver Jessica Friesen is set to return to the dirt track world. Friesen, 35, will be racing in the No. 62 on the Bristol Dirt Track. That’s in Bristol, Tenn., and she also will be at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Tenn. Jessica Friesen made her NASCAR Truck Series debut last year and finished 26th in the truck series race. If her last name sounds familiar, then it should. She’s the wife of Cup Series driver Stewart Friesen.
KNOXVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

NASCAR viewer’s guide: Richmond Raceway

After the twists and turns of COTA, NASCAR heads to Richmond Raceway for its first points race at a short track this season. The Cup Series hits the track for 400 laps Sunday (3:30 pm ET, Fox) at the ¾-mile D-shaped oval as the Next Gen car makes its maiden voyage to Virginia for competition.
NFL
Speedway Digest

HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer Richmond Advance

● Cole Custer and the No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) kick off back-to-back-to-back weekends of classic short-track racing when the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the .75-mile Richmond (Va.) Raceway oval for Sunday’s Richmond 400. The series ventures south but remains in the Capital of the Commonwealth of Virginia the following weekend for a Saturday-night race under the lights on the half-mile Martinsville Speedway paperclip-shaped oval. And the short-track stretch winds up on the high-banked, half-mile Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway oval for the second annual Food City Dirt Race.
RICHMOND, TX
FanBuzz

4 Times Kurt Busch Raged Against the Media in Post-Race Interviews

Today, the 43-year-old Kurt Busch is considered to be somewhat of an elder statesman among the active drivers in NASCAR. As any longtime fan will tell you, though, that veteran’s calmness and foresight took Kurt a long time to cultivate. Just 10 years ago, the 2004 Cup champion was brash, combative and had serious anger management issues.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Buddy Kofoid to Drive No. 51 Toyota for KBM at Bristol Dirt Race

Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that Toyota Racing Development dirt standout Buddy Kofoid will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut behind the wheel of the No. 51 Tundra TRD Pro April 16 in the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Mobil 1, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil, a long-time partner at KBM who also sponsors Kofoid’s Keith Kunz Motorsports midget entry, will serve as the primary sponsor on his Toyota for the Truck Series second annual visit to the dirt covered half-mile oval.
BRISTOL, TN
Speedway Digest

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Richmond Raceway

Kaulig Racing has one top-10 finish at a non-superspeedway/ non-road course track, which came at Auto Club Speedway (Hemric, ninth) Dating back to the 2020 season opener, Kaulig Racing has finished at least one car in the top 10 in 71 of the last 72 NXS races. Kaulig Racing has...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Ryan Newman set for return at Richmond Raceway

Ryan Newman is set to race on pavement for the first time in 2022. Last year, Ryan Newman concluded a 22-year-streak of competition in the NASCAR Cup Series. Brad Keselowski stepped in to become a part owner of the newly named Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. He also took over the seat of the No. 6 car, previously driven by Newman.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

John Hunter Nemechek No. 18 Safeway Toyota GR Supra Preview- Richmond

No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota Supra News and Notes:. Welcome Back: John Hunter Nemechek returns to Joe Gibbs Racing this weekend in the No. 18 Safeway Toyota GR Supra for his first race of the 2022 season at Joe Gibbs Racing. In addition to Richmond this weekend, John Hunter is scheduled to run at Dover International Speedway on April 30th and defend his win last season at Texas Motor Speedway on September 24th.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Harrison Burton Richmond Advance

HARRISON BURTON, No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang – HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP THE FIRST SIX RACES? “They’ve been a learning experience for sure. We’ve had a pretty rough start, there’s no denying that. I felt like we came out of the gate really strong in L.A. and felt like we had a really good race at Daytona, showed a lot of speed and then from there it’s been a struggle. We’ve had fast cars at times and we’ve had times where we didn’t have the pace that we needed. I thought this weekend was a step in the right direction, getting stage points in both the stages was good, and I felt like being fourth in practice – things like that – we’re starting to show the flashes that we need to show, which is good. It’s a building process and I think everyone at the Wood Brothers and myself understands that this is gonna be a building process. Obviously, with the good start we had at L.A. and Daytona we wanted to continue that and that hasn’t quite happened, so we’re working really hard to make that happen and I think we’ve got a great racetrack for us coming up at Richmond.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Martinsville Speedway & Blue-Emu Expand Partnership for Spring NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Entitlement

Martinsville Speedway and Blue-Emu, an Official Partner of NASCAR, have expanded their partnership with the entitlement of the spring NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Thursday, April 7. The track’s first-ever consecutive three race weekend of night races with all three premier series will start and finish with Blue-Emu sponsored races. The official name of the Camping World Truck Series race will be the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

