Talladega, AL

YellaWood® Extends Partnership at Talladega Superspeedway; Will Continue as Entitlement Sponsor for Fall NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race

By Speedway Digest Staff
 2 days ago
Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated’s flagship brand YellaWood® pressure treated pine has extended its title sponsorship of the Fall NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Talladega Superspeedway, continuing the YellaWood 500 through 2024. “We take great pride in who we align ourselves with and are very selective...

