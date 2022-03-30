ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huk Enhances Partnership with Richard Childress Racing in 2022

Marolina Outdoor Inc, the parent company of Huk, will enhance their relationship with Richard Childress Racing in 2022, the two companies announced today. 2018 DAYTONA 500 Champion Austin Dillon will race the No. 3 Huk Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May...

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

