LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Lackawanna firefighters responded to 3,700 calls last year, and only 100 were for a fire. The rest were medical and emergency situations. With crews facing a new challenge every day, they say training is crucial, and on Friday, they got some help. They will receive $235,000 to build a new, three-story training facility and purchase equipment through state funding.

LACKAWANNA, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO