WWE Announces Snapchat Fitcheck Challenge for Wrestlemania

It's WrestleMania week, and WWE SuperCard is getting in on all the fun with the reveal of its latest tier and a host of new modes. The popular mobile game is introducing its latest card tier, and it's fittingly the WrestleMania 38 card tier, which includes more than 70 new cards. They even revealed a first look at the new cards for Roman Reigns, Bayley, and Randy Orton, and the set will also include Charlotte Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ronda Rousey, AJ Styles, The Undertaker, Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar, and more. There are also new modes coming to the game, including a Tag Team and Money in the Bank Takeover mode, so you'll be staying busy for some time to come.

WWE ・ 20 HOURS AGO