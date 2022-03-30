ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU proposes new rules to discourage disposable fast fashion

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union warned consumers to stop using their clothes like throwaway items and said Wednesday that it plans to counter the polluting use of mass-market fast fashion. New rules proposed by the EU’s executive arm call for a mandatory minimum use of recycled fibers...

morningbrew.com

The EU looks to clamp down on fashion’s sustainability standards

Making fashion more sustainable may soon become more than just talk. The European Union shared part of its vision for a greener industry on Wednesday, which included proposed new design standards that would make goods easier to repair and recycle. More on the stitch: The proposal also includes mandatory minimums...
ENVIRONMENT

