Nucor steel wins competition to be coolest thing made in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nucor steel has been voted the coolest thing made in South Carolina in a contest by the South Carolina Manufacturing Alliance.

People voted online, narrowing the field of 16 items down to four and then choosing a champion, which was announced by Gov. Henry McMaster at a Statehouse news conference Wednesday.

Nucor Steel made in Huger beat out three other finalists — F-16 jets made by Lockheed Martin in Greenville, side-by-side refrigerators and freezers from Electrolux and Frigidaire in Anderson and Honda’s Talon 1000 X-4 heavy-duty ATV made in Timmonsville.

Nucor Steel Vice President Mike Lee said the award should go to the company’s workers

“They are the ones making the coolest thing made in South Carolina, day in and day out, day shift and night shift,” Lee said.

The competition started out with 175 nominated items that included bricks, paper for lottery tickets atomizers and generators.

“I learned a lot of what is being made in South Carolina, right here in our backyard.” said Michael Harris, a vice president at BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, which sponsored the competition.