Bon Homme County, SD

SD guard pleads not guilty to making threats, assault

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TYNDALL, S.D. (AP) — A state prison guard has pleaded not guilty in Bon Homme County court to making terroristic threats and domestic assault.

Christopher Taylor, 29, appeared in court Tuesday to plead to the threat charge. He previously pleaded not guilty to the domestic assault charge which allegedly involved an altercation with his girlfriend at the home they shared in Springfield.

Judge Cheryle Gering ordered Taylor to continue meeting bond conditions, including having a mental health evaluation, having no contact with his girlfriend and refraining from alcohol and illegal drugs.

He has complied with an order to surrender his weapons and ammunition to the county sheriff, the Yankton Press and Dakotan reported.

According to prosecutors, Taylor threatened to harm a local man and set fire to his house with the man’s children inside.

Taylor’s girlfriend called police to their home March 8 because he had become belligerent, was yelling and was poking her in the chest, according to court documents.

