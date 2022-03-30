14-year-old boy charged with stabbing another teen

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy charged with stabbing another teenager is being held without bail pending a hearing later this week to determine whether he is a danger to society, prosecutors said.

The suspect was arraigned Tuesday in juvenile court on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury in connection with the stabbing March 24 of a 15-year-old boy in Saugus, the Essex district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Not guilty pleas were entered on the suspect’s behalf. A dangerousness hearing was scheduled for Friday.

No names were released.

Police responding to a 911 call from a Saugus Center business at about 4 p.m. last Thursday found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was treated at the scene and then taken to a Boston hospital, where he remains, officials said.

Authorities did not disclose what prompted the stabbing, but have said they do not believe it was random.