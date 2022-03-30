ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugus, MA

14-year-old boy charged with stabbing another teen

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy charged with stabbing another teenager is being held without bail pending a hearing later this week to determine whether he is a danger to society, prosecutors said.

The suspect was arraigned Tuesday in juvenile court on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury in connection with the stabbing March 24 of a 15-year-old boy in Saugus, the Essex district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Not guilty pleas were entered on the suspect’s behalf. A dangerousness hearing was scheduled for Friday.

No names were released.

Police responding to a 911 call from a Saugus Center business at about 4 p.m. last Thursday found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was treated at the scene and then taken to a Boston hospital, where he remains, officials said.

Authorities did not disclose what prompted the stabbing, but have said they do not believe it was random.

Law & Crime

Woman and Her Fiancée Sentenced to 22 Years-to-Life for Torturing and Murdering Her 3-Year-Old Son

A woman and her fiancée received sentences of 22 years-to-life for killing her 3-year-old son. Prosecutors say Connie Marie Escamilla, 29, and Kylie Mykaela Ann Beasley, 25, previously blamed each other for Connie’s son Gilbert dying from serious injuries, but they pleaded guilty in December to a count each of second-degree murder, and torture.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Teenage girls arrested on tip from their mothers after video ‘shows them attacking homeless people’

Two teenage girls in New England were arrested for assaulting homeless people on the street after their own mothers reported them to authorities, police said.The Auburn Police Department in Maine said on Sunday that it had charged two girls, aged 14 and 16, as well as a 15-year-old boy who allegedly filmed the incident, who was charged with criminal conspiracy.A video circulating on Facebook, seen by The Independent, showed two young women repeatedly kicking and punching a person sitting on the street, who screams while a man sitting next to them pleads with the girls to stop.A voice, possibly from...
HOMELESS
Radar Online.com

Killer Blows Kisses To Victim's Family At Murder Sentencing

A 20-year-old man killed a 75-year-old Louisiana motel worker in cold blood. Then he blew kisses as a judge was prepared to hand him a prison sentence. Now, he’ll never kiss anyone as a free man again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, was sentenced...
MANSFIELD, LA
WSAV News 3

14-year-old girl charged with involuntary manslaughter of teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 14-year-old girl was charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD said Jaylen Olinde was found shot in the 700 block of W. 35th Street on March 13. The shooting happened around 10:30 that morning. The 14-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
