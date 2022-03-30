ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Arthur, LA

Jennings Woman Arrested For Attempted Home Invasion

By Akemi Briggs
kadn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE ARTHUR, La. - Deputies were dispatched to a home on Doland Lane in Lake Arthur, in reference to a female...

www.kadn.com

99.9 KTDY

2 Men Arrested as Facebook Argument Leads to Shooting in Opelousas

A man accused of shooting someone with bb shots from a shotgun in August 2020 has been arrested. Travis Finley of Eunice is behind bars on a $150,000.00 bond. According to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 100 block of Orchid Drive in the Opelousas area on August 24, 2020. Investigators say the victim shared a social media post in support of a law enforcement agency after an officer-involved shooting. Another suspect in the case, Daveon Finley of Lafayette, argued with the victim on social media about it and allegedly threatened to go to the victim's home to fight him.
OPELOUSAS, LA
WTRF- 7News

Teen sets girlfriend on fire “to see what it was like”

Louisiana teenager was booked into a correctional center on a felony charge after being accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, reports WDTV. Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, was arrested in connection with the attack that happened on March 5. According to the deputy investigating, White and his girlfriend were drinking alcohol when White doused […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Killer Blows Kisses To Victim's Family At Murder Sentencing

A 20-year-old man killed a 75-year-old Louisiana motel worker in cold blood. Then he blew kisses as a judge was prepared to hand him a prison sentence. Now, he’ll never kiss anyone as a free man again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, was sentenced...
MANSFIELD, LA
Albany Herald

Busy afternoon for Albany police officers

ALBANY — Albany police officers had a busy afternoon Wednesday, working a pair of very public cases in northwest Albany. APD officers placed a woman in handcuffs at the corner of 15th Avenue and Palmyra Road, while another group of officers looked through a pile of clothing along the Jefferson Street exit of U.S. 19.
ALBANY, GA
The Independent

Woman's arm severed in deadly carjacking; 4 teens arrested

Four teenagers face murder charges in connection with a carjacking that left a 73-year-old woman dying on a New Orleans street, her arm severed after she was dragged a block by her own car while neighbors looked on helplessly, officials said Tuesday. Police chief Shaun Ferguson said tips led to the arrests of the teens — a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and two 15-year-old girls — in the hours after the Monday afternoon carjacking. Two were turned in by their parents. All face second-degree murder charges, and Ferguson said he will recommend that they be charged as adults“That's...
PUBLIC SAFETY

