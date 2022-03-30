ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine urged to boost rates for family planning services

 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Maine lawmakers are being urged to boost reimbursement rates for the state's Medicaid program to improve family planning services for low-income patients. A proposal being considered by the Legislature's Committee on Health and Human Services would establish new payments to sexual and reproductive health-care...

