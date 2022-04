The Pelicans won’t entertain Zion Williamson trade offers unless he forces their hand. But if he does, the New York Knicks should be ready to pounce. Let’s say this off the top – the Knicks need to stay the course and continue to build through the young guns and the draft. They have a collection of brilliant basketball scouts in Walt Perrin, Scott Perry, Leon Rose, and William “World Wide” Wesley in the front office to evaluate talent through. But, if Zion Williamson decides he finally wants out and demands a trade, they need to be prepared to offer a deal that other teams cannot outbid by understanding what would benefit New Orleans in the short- and long-term.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO