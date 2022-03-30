ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Transit Services Suspended Due To Severe Weather Threat

By Akemi Briggs
kadn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFAYETTE, La. – The Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Department of Traffic,...

www.kadn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Lafayette, LA
Traffic
City
Lafayette, LA
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Severe weather outbreak set to slam the South

(Dallas, TX) -- A multi-day severe weather outbreak is set to slam the southern U.S. on the first Monday of Spring. The Storm Prediction Center says it will start later Monday with storms primarily in the eastern half of Texas. Tuesday could see the most wild weather in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and parts of the Florida panhandle. The storms will then move towards Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia on Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Inclement Weather
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather is expected today

Wednesday starts out breezy but thunderstorms roll in by the afternoon and evening. “Wednesday starts out a little breezy, but dry. Most of the day remains dry until late in the afternoon and early evening when severe t-storms move in.
ENVIRONMENT
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Severe weather threat continues, schools to close

The threat of severe weather and flash flooding remains a distinct possibility as a low-pressure system makes its way to Southwest Louisiana early Tuesday morning. “We’ll start looking for the severe weather to arrive while most people are asleep in the early morning hours on Tuesday,” said Donald Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
US News and World Report

Tornado Rips Through New Orleans, Destroying Homes; One Dead

(Reuters) -A tornado blasted through New Orleans on Tuesday, killing at least one person, destroying homes and knocking down power lines, media reported, in another setback for an area that has yet to fully recover from last year's Hurricane Ida. A dark funnel cloud touched down in the city and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Louisiana to Begin Workweek with Severe Weather Threat

How strange and unpredictable is the weather in Louisiana when the calendar approaches the first day of spring? Well, Saturday morning some residents of the state woke up to a light blanket of snow and ice while other areas of the state were shivering because of wind chill readings that made it feel colder than the actual freezing mark.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Shelby Reporter

University of Montevallo closes due to severe weather

MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo has announced it will be closed Friday, March 18 due to the enhanced threat of severe weather in Shelby County. “Please continue to monitor local media for updates on weather conditions and utilize your best judgment based on the weather conditions in your area,” UM’s Facebook post read. “As a reminder, storm shelters are available in the lower levels of the 3D Art Complex and the Center for the Arts. These shelters will open if Montevallo is placed under a tornado watch or tornado warning, and a UM ID is required for entry.”
MONTEVALLO, AL
WALB 10

Albany Transit may experience interruptions during possible severe weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Transit says there may be possible delays and/or service interruptions during Wednesday morning’s commute. With the potential of severe weather, passengers should be prepared to experience service delays, particularly on the first two to three runs starting at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to the city.
ALBANY, GA
WDSU

New Orleans RTA suspending streetcars, ferries due to severe weather

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority is suspending streetcar and ferry service Tuesday due to high winds and impending storms. Streetcar and the ferry service along the Algiers Point-Canal Street route will reportedly be replaced with buses. Officials say bus and paratransit service will maintain as...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy