Trenton, NJ

Arrest made in death of 9-year-old girl shot during brawl

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder in the death of a 9-year-old girl who was shot when fights broke out in the courtyard of an apartment complex in New Jersey’s capital city.

Isiah Roberts, 19, of Trenton, also faces two counts of aggravated assault and two weapons offenses, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday. It wasn’t known if he’s retained an attorney.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the courtyard of the Kingsbury Square apartments in Trenton. Police responding to reports of fights and possible shots fired there found the victim, Sequoya Bacon-Jones, who had been shot once. She was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Authorities have said they don’t think the child was the intended target, but the investigation is ongoing. It’s also not clear if the shooting was related to the fight.

No other serious injuries were reported.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

