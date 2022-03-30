Mapping the hometowns of every Final Four player

The 2022 women's Final Four might look a little familiar: Three of the four teams that are in Minneapolis also reached the final weekend a year ago. Also familiar: Three of the four teams are No. 1 seeds for the fifth consecutive tournament. The Stanford Cardinal are the defending champions. The South Carolina Gamecocks are the 2021-22 wire-to-wire No. 1 team in the country. The UConn Huskies are making their 14th Final Four appearance in a row. And the Louisville Cardinals, the team that wasn't in San Antonio last March, are making their fourth trip to the national semifinals.

