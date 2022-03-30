ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugus, MA

14-year-old boy charged with stabbing another teen

Pawtucket Times
 2 days ago

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy charged with stabbing another teenager is being held without bail pending a hearing later this week to determine whether he is a danger to society, prosecutors...

