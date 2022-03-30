After Decades Of Calling Downtown Green Bay Home, Artstreet Is Moving

Sharon A. Feathers, age 81, of Ringle, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. She was born in Wausau on February 24, 1941, daughter of the late Merrill and Arlene (Seiler) Sischo. She grew up on the north side of Wausau in a small house on Horseshoe Spring Road next door to her Grandparents Merrill Sr. and Jennie (Johnson) Sischo. This was back in the days when kids spent most of the summer wandering barefoot and didn’t mind if there was a leech or two in the local swimmin’ hole. We have a black and white photo of Sharon and her brother Corky floating on a backwater of the Wisconsin river directly behind their house on a crude homemade raft they constructed of inner tubes and cast-off lumber. We suspect that photograph, and the huge grins on their faces in it, pretty much captures those childhood years.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 15 DAYS AGO