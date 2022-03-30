North Carolina man sells videos of himself performing sexual acts with animals

A South Carolina mother of three who had both her arms amputated after a vicious dog attack earlier this month might also lose her leg, a GoFundMe started by the woman’s sister reported recently.The 38-year-old Kyleen Waltman was on her way home in Honea Path on 21 March at around 10.30am when she was mauled by three dogs.In an interview with the Associated Press, the victim’s sister, Shenna Green, described how the 38-year-old was still in the midst of being attacked by the animals when a passerby found her rolled into a ditch by the side of the road....

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO