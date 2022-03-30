Police: Auburn Walmart employee stabs co-worker inside store

AUBURN, Wash. — A man was seriously hurt after he was stabbed by a fellow employee inside an Auburn Walmart store.

The attack happened at around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday at the store at 762 Outlet Collection Way.

Two men got into a physical fight and a 26-year-old man stabbed a 31-year-old man four to six times, according to Kolby Crossley with the Auburn Police Department.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. As of Wednesday afternoon, he was in satisfactory condition.

Crossley said it’s not yet known what led up to the stabbing, but it occurred in one of the store’s aisles.

Police said the suspect is in custody and has spoken with detectives.

The Auburn Major Crimes Response Unit and additional detectives were dispatched to the store.

©2022 Cox Media Group