ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Police: Auburn Walmart employee stabs co-worker inside store

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q0Saa_0euGqvVo00

AUBURN, Wash. — A man was seriously hurt after he was stabbed by a fellow employee inside an Auburn Walmart store.

The attack happened at around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday at the store at 762 Outlet Collection Way.

Two men got into a physical fight and a 26-year-old man stabbed a 31-year-old man four to six times, according to Kolby Crossley with the Auburn Police Department.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. As of Wednesday afternoon, he was in satisfactory condition.

Crossley said it’s not yet known what led up to the stabbing, but it occurred in one of the store’s aisles.

Police said the suspect is in custody and has spoken with detectives.

The Auburn Major Crimes Response Unit and additional detectives were dispatched to the store.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle

90K+

Followers

100K+

Posts

42M+

Views

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Do you recognize this armed robbery suspect?

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are asking for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. Police said at 6:45 p.m. on March 13, an armed assailant approached a person sitting in their car at a laundromat located at 1222 Bronson Way North, placed a gun to the person’s head and told them to get out.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

He was released from prison Wednesday and charged with Lake Tapps murder on Friday

A man accused in the shooting death of a woman outside her Lake Tapps home told deputies the victim was shot during a scuffle over a handgun but denies pulling the trigger. Pierce County prosecutors believe he’s responsible for the woman’s death. Jason Arnold, 38, was charged Friday in Pierce County Superior Court with two counts of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, WA
Auburn, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
KOMO News

'Unruly' passenger killed after exiting Lyft on SR-18

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a 43-year-old University Place man was killed early Saturday morning after he exited the Lyft he was in on the shoulder of northbound I-5 at SR-18. According to state patrol, the Lyft picked up the wrong passenger from the Cheers Bar and Grill in Tacoma. The passenger became unruly and started taking off his clothes.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
Click10.com

Police: Man arrested for attempted rape inside Walmart

MIAMI, Fla. – Walmart shoppers were left speechless and disturbed after hearing that a woman was sexually battered at a store they had just finished shopping in along Northwest 79th Street. “That’s really unsafe. I would come into a Walmart to grocery shop. Just for somebody to come up...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Co Worker#Stabs#Auburn Walmart#762 Outlet Collection Way#Harborview Medical Center
KIMA TV

Yakima woman dies, three more injured in fatal car crash

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima woman died and three more people were injured after a fatal three-car crash Sunday afternoon in Yakima. Just after noon, Yakima Police and firefighters responded to the crash at 48th and Washington Ave. Officers said the driver of a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo was attempting...
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
KIRO 7 Seattle

Homeowner finds large bag of meth in front yard

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A homeowner called Lynnwood police after he found a strange package in his front yard Tuesday that turned out to be a bag of drugs. The man at the home in the 3300 block of 177th Place South told police that when he got home, he saw what he described as a “bag of crystals” wrapped in plastic sitting in his front yard.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspect named in death of Everett police officer

EVERETT, Wash. — A suspect has been named with the death of Everett police officer Dan Rocha, according to court documents. Richard James Rotter, 50, has been accused of the murder of Rocha and the unlawful possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Rotter is a convicted felon...
EVERETT, WA
KIMA TV

Sheriff's office: local man accidentally drowns in irrigation canal

YAKIMA COUNTY -- A local man's been killed in what deputies are calling an accidental drowning in a canal just outside of Selah. A spokesperson for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Michael Phifer's body was found by an irrigation district worker this weekend at the 400 block of East Selah Road in Yakima.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
90K+
Followers
100K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy