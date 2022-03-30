ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Spurs' Devontae Cacok: Puts up double-double

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cacok notched 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, an assist and a steal across...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Draymond Green to Jae Crowder in lengthy back-and-forth: ‘You’re not like that. You from Buckhead’

Draymond Green said the Warriors would win the championship. Which means preventing Jae Crowder and the Suns salsa dancing through the Western Conference again. Phoenix and Golden State quickly emerged as the NBA’s top two teams this season and held their supremacy for a while. But while the Suns have remained elite, Green and the Warriors have tailed off. Phoenix’s 107-103 victory in San Francisco on Wednesday showed the gap between the two teams (albeit partially because Stephen Curry remains sidelined). So, Green has some reason for frustration, and Crowder has some reason to gloat.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Anthony Davis aiming for Friday return, LeBron James to test ankle

Lakers star Anthony Davis intends to return Friday against the Pelicans as long as there are no setbacks, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium (Twitter link). ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also reports (via Twitter) that LeBron James is going to test his sprained left ankle in an effort...
NBA
Reuters

Luka Doncic's triple-double leads Mavs over skidding Lakers

Luka Doncic collected 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists through three quarters to fuel the host Dallas Mavericks to a 128-110 wire-to-wire victory over the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Doncic made 12 of 23 shots from the floor -- including four 3-pointers -- before sitting out the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devontae Cacok
Reuters

Paul George, Clippers rally from 25 down to top Jazz

EditorsNote: changes to “3-pointer” in sixth graf. Paul George recorded 34 points, six assists and four steals in his first game in more than three months and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 25-point deficit to post a 121-115 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.
NBA
FOX Sports

Booker and the Suns take on the Grizzlies

Phoenix Suns (62-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (54-23, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns visit the Memphis Grizzlies. Booker ranks 10th in the league averaging 26.4 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 34-14 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis...
NBA
NEWS10 ABC

McCollum cheered in return, helps Pelicans beat Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum received a 90-second standing ovation in his first visit to Portland since a February trade to New Orleans, then scored 25 points to lead the Pelicans over the Trail Blazers 117-107 Wednesday night. “It was cool out there to see the love,” McCollum...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spurs#Fg#The G League
numberfire.com

Jonathan Kuminga coming off the bench for Golden State on Wednesday

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Kuminga will return to the bench with Draymond Green back in the starting lineup on Wednesday. Our models expect Kuminga to play 22.0 minutes against the Suns. Kuminga's Wednesday projection includes...
NBA
Reuters

Hawks ease by Cavs to seal play-in berth

EditorsNote: update 2: rewords second graf; changes to “season-best” in sixth graf. Trae Young put up 30 points and nine assists to help the Atlanta Hawks win their fourth straight game and clinch at worst a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament with a 131-107 win over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: MRI confirms bone fracture

Whiteside's MRI confirmed that he suffered a minor bone spur fracture, and he can proceed with play as long as it isn't painful, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Whiteside's injury is expected to heal on its own, and there are no medical procedures required. This means the center will be able to play as pain allows him to. Expect Greg Monroe to carry the backup center load until Whiteside is able to return.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Jazz's Greg Monroe: Not listed on injury report

Monroe is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Clippers, implying that he's available to make his Jazz debut. Monroe signed with the Jazz on Sunday but was not available in time for that night's contest against the Mavs. With another 48 hours to acquaint himself with his latest stop, the veteran big man should be available for coach Quin Snyder. With Rudy Gobert (leg) questionable and Hassan Whiteside (foot) out, Monroe could be pressed into increased minutes right away.
NBA
numberfire.com

Killian Tillie (knee) out again for Memphis on Friday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Killian Tillie (knee) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Tillie continues to deal with a knee injury and will remain sidelined on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. Tillie is averaging 3.3 points, 1.7...
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts big double-double vs. Lakers

Gobert contributed 25 points (9-11 FG, 7-9 FT), 17 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 122-109 victory over the Lakers. Gobert led all players in rebounds and finished second with 25 points en route to his 48th double-double of the campaign. That number ranks third in the NBA behind Nikola Jokic (62) and Jonas Valanciunas (49). Gobert finished March with per-game averages of 14.5 points, 14.0 boards and 1.8 blocks over 15 games.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ruled out Wednesday

Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to right knee injury recovery. Dinwiddie has been productive recently despite coming off the bench in four of the last five games. Across that span, he's averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. Reggie Bullock and Josh Green should see additional run Wednesday.
NBA
ESPN

DeRozan and the Bulls host the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (37-39, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (44-32, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls face the Los Angeles Clippers. DeRozan is sixth in the league scoring 27.7 points per game. The Bulls are 26-10 in home games. Chicago...
NBA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Registers 19/6/6 line in win

Ingram supplied 19 points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-13 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 win over the Trail Blazers. Ingram struggled from the field against Portland but supplied a healthy point total thanks to an 11-for-13 effort from the charity stripe. The lanky guard also led the team with six assists. Ingram missed 10 games in March due to a hamstring injury, but he was productive when he played, averaging 29.0 points, 6.4 dimes, 6.2 boards and 1.2 three-pointers across five games.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy