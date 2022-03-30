Spurs' Devontae Cacok: Puts up double-double

Draymond Green said the Warriors would win the championship. Which means preventing Jae Crowder and the Suns salsa dancing through the Western Conference again. Phoenix and Golden State quickly emerged as the NBA’s top two teams this season and held their supremacy for a while. But while the Suns have remained elite, Green and the Warriors have tailed off. Phoenix’s 107-103 victory in San Francisco on Wednesday showed the gap between the two teams (albeit partially because Stephen Curry remains sidelined). So, Green has some reason for frustration, and Crowder has some reason to gloat.

