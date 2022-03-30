Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, March 30, 2022: King Richard

"I think they’re absolutely taking a page out of the Joe Millionaire book," says Kurt Sowers, who starred as the "poorer" of the two bachelors along with millionaire Steve McBee, reacting to the casting of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as co-Bachelorettes. "Here’s my question: Will it work with two women? Can two women vs. two men… can cooler heads prevail, or will they be at each other? How will that work?" He added: "You hope that it would work out as well as it did with Steven and I. That’s my question: Can two women be as close friends and date the same man easier than two men? That’s the question!" Sowers, who broke up with his bachelorette Carolyn Moore last fall, ended up becoming close with McBee. "It was surprising to me," he said of their friendship. "I think it was a testament to the type of man that Steven is and the type of man that I am. I think the success of The Bachelorette with the two women is going to really depend on the type of women and the character that they have. Steven and I didn’t have any egos to save. We weren’t very prideful, and I think that was maybe the recipe for success. We could pick on each other and we could pick on ourselves. We were able to work together."

