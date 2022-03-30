Sabres' Craig Anderson: In goal Wednesday

The Rangers assigned Leiter to Double-A Frisco on Thursday, Chris Halicke of SI.com reports. After being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in last June's first-year player draft and inking a $7.92 million signing bonus, Leiter didn't make his professional debut for the Rangers. His lack of usage was mainly a result of workload management rather than any concern about his readiness for minor-league action, as Leiter had already piled up plenty of innings in the spring during his final collegiate season at Vanderbilt. After having ample time to rest up, Leiter joined the Rangers' big-league camp this spring and showed enough promise for the organization to have him bypass the rookie-ball, Low-A and High-A levels entirely. Leiter should be one of the first pitchers from the 2021 draft class to arrive in the big leagues, though it may not happen until 2023 unless the Rangers find themselves in playoff contention later this summer.

FRISCO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO