NHL

Sabres' Craig Anderson: In goal Wednesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Anderson will get the starting nod at home versus the Jets on Wednesday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo...

www.cbssports.com

Power 93.7 WBLK

Sabres Win With One Of The Best Goals Yet [WATCH]

The Buffalo Sabres don't quit! This current team has had some ups and downs over the last few weeks. But the trend has been positive for the Sabres and the heart the team has is incredible. NEW HOCKEY CENTER FOR HAMBURG?. The Buffalo Sabres were down 4-0 the road in...
NHL
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Winnipeg after Olofsson's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (32-25-10, sixth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-10, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts the Winnipeg Jets after Victor Olofsson scored two goals in the Sabres' 6-5 victory against the Blackhawks. The Sabres are 12-16-5 at home. Buffalo averages just 3.2 penalties per game, the...
NHL
Golf Digest

Sabres complete wild comeback with literal Nok Hockey goal against the Blackhawks

On Monday, we showed you the worst bad beat of 2022 not just in hockey, but sports in general, when Toronto's Auston Matthews flicked a length-of-the-ice empty-net goal to break the hearts of under bettors with 0.4 seconds remaining. What happened to Chicago Blackhawks money line bettors on Monday evening wasn't quite as depraved, but it was still incredibly painful.
NHL
NESN

Jets' Kyle Connor, Nate Schmidt Enter COVID-19 Protocol

The Winnipeg News’ Mike McIntyre reports that the Winnipeg Jets’ Kyle Connor and Nate Schmidt tested positive for COVID-19 in Buffalo on March 30. Connor and Schmidt will have to remain in the U.S to quarantine for the next five days and will miss a minimum of three games. The two were tested due to Canadian travel requirements. However, those requirements are being lifted on Friday, so they would have gone undetected had this game happened 48 hours later.
NHL
FOX Sports

Surging Sabres show signs of blossoming in late-season run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — One year and one day later, Sabres coach Don Granato still reflects on the encouraging text message forward Kyle Okposo sent following what stands as one of the lowest moments in franchise history. “We will win,” Granato said, recalling Okposo’s text shortly after Buffalo squandered...
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Season could be over

Crouse broke a bone in his hand and could miss the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Crouse was injured in Monday's 6-1 loss to Edmonton and, with roughly a month left in the season, a broken hand would likely hold him out until next season. Assuming that's the case, the 24-year-old finishes the 2021-22 campaign with career highs in goals (20), points (34) and average ice time (17:26). More details on his injury should be available in the coming days.
NHL
NHL

Maple Leafs players rate Tim Hortons Next Gen Timbits

Chocolate glaze and sprinkles treat wins team over. The Timbit taste testers are at it again. The Toronto Maple Leafs never fail to deliver an in-depth, descriptive review of all types of Timbits. They did so again on Wednesday after teaming up with Tim Hortons to release the new, limited-edition Toronto Maple Leafs Next Gen Timbits at participating locations in downtown Toronto.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Plucks apple Wednesday

Karlsson notched an assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Kraken. Karlsson had the secondary helper on Michael Amadio's third-period marker. This gave Karlsson points in consecutive games for the first time since a pair of multi-point efforts Feb. 1 and 8. the 29-year-old center has struggled to put up consistent scoring numbers this season -- he's at 24 points, 103 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 54 contests compared to 39 points in 56 outings in 2020-21.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Between pipes versus Pens

Talbot will tend the twine for Thursday's home clash with Pittsburgh, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports. It's a bit of a surprise that the Wild aren't going to give Marc-Andre Fleury the nod against his former club, though he has been gone from Pittsburgh for three years now. While Fleury will likely see the bulk of the workload heading into the playoffs, Talbot should still get plenty of opportunities, especially considering he is riding an eight-game winning streak during which he posted a 2.13 GAA and one shutout.
NHL
FOX Sports

Wheeler lifts Jets to 3-2 shootout win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Blake Wheeler had a goal in regulation and scored the shootout winner, Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Wednesday night for their third consecutive victory. Mason Appleton had the tying goal in regulation and the Jets...
NHL
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Nashville after Girgensons' 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (39-24-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Buffalo after Zemgus Girgensons scored two goals in the Sabres' 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets. The Sabres are 12-16-6 on their home ice. Buffalo averages only 3.2 penalties...
NHL
NHL

Sharpen Up: March 30, 2022 | Sabres return home to take on Jets

It's a Buffalo Sabres game night at KeyBank Center. Buffalo hosts the Winnipeg Jets tonight. It's a 7 p.m. faceoff on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage starting at 6:30 on MSG. Tickets are on sale now. Here's what you need to know. Tonight's matchup. From the Game Notes:
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Two-goal night not enough

Girgensons scored both of Buffalo's goals in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets. Girgensons gave the Sabres one-goal leads in the first and second periods, but neither lead would last. With 10 goals in 42 appearances this season, the Latvian winger has reached double digits for the third time in his eight-year career.
NHL
The Game Haus

The Pittsburgh Penguins Decimated the Detroit Red Wings

When the Pittsburgh Penguins suited up to face the Detroit Red Wings, nobody could’ve predicted what was about to happen. They had just lost two straight to the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers. As expected, fans were likely watching the game with a little apprehension. However, the Pittsburgh Penguins win turned into a thorough dismantling of the Red Wings.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Playing Thursday

MacKinnon (upper body) will be in action against the Sharks on Thursday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports. Despite initial fears that MacKinnon had suffered a serious long-term injury, the world-class center will return to the lineup after missing just one contest. In his last 10 contests, the 26-year-old Halifax native racked up five goals and 11 assists, including seven power-play points. With MacKinnon healthy, he figures to immediately reclaim his spot on both the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.
NHL
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Jets vs. Sabres prediction, odds, pick and more – 3/30/2022

The Winnipeg Jets will head to Buffalo, New York as they look to take on the Sabres in tonight’s matchup. The Sabres have increased their point streak to six games after their crazy win in Chicago on Monday. Winnipeg is red-hot right now as they’ve gone on a little 8-3-0 tear in their last 11 games, allowing the Jets to have a small glimmer of hope at making it to the playoffs. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Sabres prediction and pick.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Set to start against Sabres

Hellebuyck is slated to be between the pipes on the road against Buffalo on Wednesday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports. Hellebuyck will get the easier of the Jets' back-to-back by facing the Sabres while backup Eric Comrie will likely be in goal versus Toronto on the road Thursday. The 28-year-old netminder is running out of time if he wants to get back over the 30-win threshold this year, as he is currently sitting with 24 with a little over a month left in the season. Still, the Michigan native will continue to see the bulk of the workload moving forward and should be near the top of the NHL in games played this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

