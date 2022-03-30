Pipeline Opponents Hold “Public Hearing” at Capitol

(Des Moines, IA) — Opponents of proposed carbon pipelines staged what they called a public hearing in the Iowa Capitol rotunda Tuesday. Shelby County Supervisor Steve Kenkle lives on a century farm near Earling, about one mile from the proposed route for the Summit pipeline. He says there’s been little public input and county officials lack the authority to have any say about the projects. Some of the other speakers were landowners who don’t want to sell easements on their property so the pipelines can pass through. They oppose letting the Iowa Utilities Board invoke eminent domain authority so property can be seized for the projects. A small group of union members attended the rally with the counter message that good-paying jobs are connected to pipeline construction.