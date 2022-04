MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Police asked for the public’s help Monday in finding two men who robbed a CVS store in Mountain View last week. In a Facebook post, Mountain View police said the robbery happened on March 10 at around 7 p.m. at the CVS on the 1700 block of Miramonte Ave. Two men jumped over the counter and forced the clerk to open the safe. The two took most of what was in the safe and ran out of the store, police said. It appeared that medications were what was mostly stolen, and police did not disclose the value...

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA ・ 17 DAYS AGO