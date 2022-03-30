ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Says It’s Just Hanging Out With Ukrainian Soldiers While Giving Them Weapons, Not Training Them

By Ben Makuch
Vice
 2 days ago
In a carefully worded answer at a press conference yesterday, the Pentagon pushed back against reports that its soldiers are training Ukrainian forces in Poland, saying they’re only “liaising” with them. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said American troops are helping Ukrainian soldiers load weapons and...

Comments / 197

Richard phillips
2d ago

Russia can barely manage to fight Ukrainian resistances.. The last thing in the world Russia wants is to go Toe to Toe with the US. The US would force Russia to surrender in less than a week.

Reply(49)
56
Ed M
2d ago

Don't believe everything you hear.....a lot more is going on behind the scenes then is being shown...

Reply(4)
59
Bao Phan
1d ago

we should provide enough weapons to Ukrainian include plane, air defense system.... United Soviet collapsed by Afghanistan war. We will defeat Russia by Ukraine war

Reply(9)
12






