ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, IA

Election 2022: Mallory Hellman withdraws from Johnson County Supervisor race

By George Shillcock, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 1 day ago

Two candidates who previously announced plans to run for elected office in Johnson County have withdrawn their candidacies.

Mallory Hellman, a candidate for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, told the Press-Citizen on Tuesday that she chose to withdraw her candidacy last week, after the qualifying to run ahead of the filing deadline. Hellman, the director of the Iowa Youth Writing Project, announced her candidacy in February at the Johnson County Democrat's virtual caucus.

"My months spent campaigning were both invigorating and instructive, but they were frankly overwhelming as well," she said in an email. "Sometimes, you have to try something out to realize it's not for you. An increasingly insistent part of me has wanted nothing more than to return to my work in the classroom and community."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sweCj_0euGpZK900

Hellman was one of four Democratic candidates who filed to run for the two Supervisor seats, including incumbent Jon Green of Lone Tree, V Fixmer-Oraiz of Iowa City and Seth Zimmermann of Solon.

Republicans Jammie Bradshaw of Lone Tree and Phil Hemingway of West Liberty also filed to run for Johnson County Supervisor. Since only two candidates filed for the two seats, the two Republicans will likely make the ballot in November.

Hellman said Johnson County Democrats have a strong slate of candidates running for Supervisor this year, and she has faith that whoever wins will do a good job in office.

Also, Democrat Imad Youssif withdrew from the Iowa Senate District 45 race in Iowa City after getting in a car accident that he said prevented him from submitting his paperwork to get on the ballot before the March 18 deadline. Youssif ran for Iowa Senate and Coralville City Council in the past.

Dylan Harvey, a Democratic candidate for an open seat in Iowa City for the Iowa House of Representatives , did not make the ballot for that race. He did not respond to the Press-Citizen, asking whether he still plans to run for House District 89 in southern Iowa City.

The race for House District 89 still has two candidates running as Democrats: Iowa City residents Tony Currin and Elinor Levin .

The primary election is June 7. More details, including an up-to-date list of candidates, can be found at the Johnson County Auditor's website.

More: Ashley Bermel wins North Liberty City Council special election with 108 votes

George Shillcock is the Press-Citizen's local government and development reporter covering Iowa City and Johnson County. He can be reached at (515) 350-6307, GShillcock@press-citizen.com and on Twitter @ShillcockGeorge

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Election 2022: Mallory Hellman withdraws from Johnson County Supervisor race

Comments / 2

Related
La Crosse Tribune

2022 spring election: Vernon County Board of Supervisors Districts 11, 12, 13, 14, 16 & 19 candidate profiles

There are nine contested races for the Vernon County Board of Supervisors — Districts 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16 and 19 — on the spring ballot on April 5. Below are the profiles of candidates running for District 11: Charles Jacobson (City of Viroqua) and Carson LaBelle (City of Viroqua); District 12: Mary Henry (City of Viroqua) and Michael B. Christenson (Town of Viroqua); District 13 Roger Call (City of Viroqua) and Alycann Whalen Taylor (City of Viroqua); District 14: Adrian Amelse (Town of Liberty) and Ole Yttri (Town of Webster); District 16: Paul Wilson (Town of Whitestown) and George C. Wilbur (Town of Whitestown); and District 19: Shawn C. Redington (Town of Greenwood) and Kay Stanek (City of Hillsboro).
VERNON COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Brown County supervisors weigh in on Green Bay's elections

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) – Brown County supervisors don’t have authority to change Green Bay election regulations, but they are still discussing the city’s recent issues. An ordinance is going to be drafted that would prevent the county from accepting outside money for election administration, which has...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Nevada Appeal

Election races on for Carson City supervisor, clerk-recorder

The deadline to file for an elected office in Carson City closed March 18 with two candidates for Ward 1 supervisor, three for Ward 3 supervisor, and three for clerk-recorder. Stacey Giomi is running for reelection to Ward 1 supervisor. He worked with the city’s fire department for over 30 years and was fire chief from 2005 to 2015.
CARSON CITY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Government
Johnson County, IA
Government
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa Elections
Iowa City, IA
Elections
Local
Iowa Government
County
Johnson County, IA
Johnson County, IA
Elections
City
Solon, IA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: RNC warns Democrats will 'pay the price' for trying to undermined election integrity after lawsuit over ballot counting caused Texas vote administrator to resign

The Republican National Committee is warning Democrats to uphold election integrity in the 2022 midterms after a GOP Election Integrity team effort caused Harris County, Texas' Democratic Election Administrator to resign for failing to count all the ballots from the primary elections earlier this month within the required 24 hours.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AL.com

Alabama Democrats move to remove Trump-supporting Senate candidate from ballot

The Alabama Democratic Party moved Thursday to boot a U.S. Senate candidate from its ballot after his support of former President Donald Trump came to light. Victor Williams of Fairhope qualified in January to run for Senate as a Democrat and is encouraging Republicans to vote for him in the Democratic primary rather than the Republican primary. Williams has also started democratsfortrump.com website and voiced opposition to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
ALABAMA STATE
Macomb Daily

Sen. Wozniak to withdraw from Senate race, eyes return to House

State Sen. Doug Wozniak was just getting used to his new digs at the Michigan Capitol when he decided to pull the plug on re-election efforts for 2022. The Shelby Township Republican announced Thursday he will withdraw from the re-election race to the Senate seat he has held four months. Instead, Wozniak will focus on returning to a newly districted position in the state House.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
Ballotpedia News

Democrats defending seven vulnerable trifectas this year, Republicans defending six

Thirteen state government trifectas are vulnerable in 2022, according to Ballotpedia’s annual trifecta vulnerability ratings. Democrats are defending seven vulnerable trifectas and Republicans are defending six. The Democratic trifectas in Delaware and Washington are highly vulnerable. Neither of those two states are holding gubernatorial elections in 2022 but in...
ELECTIONS
WEKU

Read Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' Republican response to the State of the Union

In response to President Biden's first State of the Union address, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers the Republican rebuttal. Reynolds has attracted national attention for how she has handled the COVID-19 pandemic. Just hours before she was to speak, Reynolds signed a tax bill into law that will eliminate Iowa state taxes on retirement income and implement new tax breaks for retired farmers.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Iowa Senate#The Press Citizen#Democratic#Fixmer Oraiz#Republicans#Democrats
WTOV 9

Ohio Democratic U.S. Senate candidates state goals at debate

Democratic candidates for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat met in a debate Monday outlining their vision as the May primary gets closer and closer. Three candidates are vying for the party's nomination – U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan, Morgan Harper and Traci Johnson. They are all looking to fill the seat of retiring Sen. Rob Portman.
OHIO STATE
WTVCFOX

Iowa lawmakers propose Daylight Saving Time year-round

DES MOINES, Iowa (KGAN) – Iowa lawmakers introduced a new proposal that would make Daylight Saving Time in Iowa, permanent. States across the U.S. have already passed legislation like this, making Iowa the 20th state if it passes. State Rep. Mike Sexton, a Republican from Rockwell City, hopes this...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WFMZ-TV Online

What if 'Big Blue Shift' late in elections is legal?

To question the legitimacy and fairness of recent U.S. elections is to be attacked as a probable "Russian asset" out to undermine democracy or, at best, a kook. But many voters notice something strange happening. Scholars who study elections have noticed a peculiar trend developing in the last couple of decades: Late-arriving and late-counted ballots skew Democrat blue. As Election Night drags on, the pace of Republican votes slows and in the wee hours Democratic votes gain momentum. Political scientists call it the Big Blue Shift.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WEKU

The 2022 midterms are underway. Here's the calendar of primary elections

The first midterm election of a president's tenure historically favors the party out of power. In 2022, that's the Republican Party. Democrats, meanwhile, will this year defend their narrow congressional control, along with key governorships. Ahead of November's general election, the major parties are picking their nominees. And currently, we're...
ELECTIONS
Iowa City Press-Citizen

Iowa City Press-Citizen

316
Followers
309
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

The Press-Citizen is the number one source for Iowa City breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://press-citizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy