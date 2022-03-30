ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intel Teases Arc Limited Edition Discrete Desktop GPU

By Andrew E. Freedman
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At the end of Intel's Arc A-series mobile graphics announcement, the company teased a look at its first Arc-branded desktop GPU. The card, which appears to be called Intel Arc Limited Edition Graphics, is marked for release this summer. For the most part, all we have to go on...

