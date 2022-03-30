A great place to see great art in New London: Lyman Allyn Art Museum

The 'Come Unto Meþ' window, installed 1924, Frederick Wilson, designer, Tiffany Studios, New York, from all Soul's Unitarian Universalist Church, New London, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the Louis Comfort Tiffany In New London exhibit at the Lyman Allyn Art Museum in New London. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Lyman Allyn Art Museum has been highlighting superb art for 90 years. If you haven’t ever been, well, now is a great time to make a trip.

The museum, located right next to the Connecticut College campus, always features a fascinating array of work, from its permanent exhibitions focusing on the arts of America, particularly New London County, and of Tiffany glass, to an always-revolving group of shows. Among the latter right now are separate ones featuring images captured by women photographers; the recent art by Marian Bingham; and a retrospective of Norman Ives' work.

Admission is reasonable, but there's also this: New London residents always get free admission, and everyone gets in for free on the first Saturday of every month. Oh, and mothers don't have to pay admisssion on Mother's Day, and neither do folks on their birthday.

The Lyman Allyn Art Museum, 625 Williams St., New London, is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sat. and 1-5 p.m. Sun.; last admission at 4 p.m.; admission is $12 adults, $9 seniors, $5 students, $7 active military personnel, and free for kids under 12, for members, and for New London residents; (860) 443-2545, lymanallyn.org.

New London boasts plenty of galleries, too, that showcase a range of art. You could, for instance, drop in to the Thames River Gallery on Bank Street, which features local upcoming and established artists. The works on display are marvelous, and they often include pieces of local sites or significance.

And you could then hop across the road to Studio 33 Art and Frame Gallery, which has a small group of paintings on view.

Thames River Gallery, 239 Bank St., New London; see its Instgram page; and Studio 33 Art and Frame Gallery, 140 Bank St., New London; studio33gallery.com.