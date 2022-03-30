ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two Men Hospitalized After Shooting in Hickman

By Charles Choate
thunderboltradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA shooting in Hickman on Tuesday night resulted in two people being hospitalized. Police reports said officers were called to Davis Park Apartments just after 11:00, where Jerrell Kinney,...

www.thunderboltradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

North Carolina Prisoner Serving Time for Killing Toddler Killed by Inmates

A man who was convicted of murdering a toddler has been killed in a North Carolina prison by a group of inmates, according to prison officials. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) released a statement pertaining to the incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have stated that Semajs Short, who was 24, was attacked by a group of prisoners housed at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor. The group of men ended up killing him in an attack that took place at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday.
WINDSOR, NC
Shropshire Star

Two-year-old boy dies after being bitten by dog

A two-year-old boy has died from his injuries after being bitten by a dog on Monday. A two-year-old boy has died in hospital days after being bitten by a dog. The attack happened at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday and the boy was treated at Birmingham Children’s Hospital but died from his injuries, West Mercia Police said.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Baptist Memorial Hospital
WJTV 12

Two men injured in separate Jackson shootings on Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two separate shooting that left two men injured on Thursday, March 25. The first shooting was a drive-by that happened just before 5:00 p.m. Officers identified the victim as Jarius Taxler. He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) with non-life threatening injuries. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WLWT 5

Three shot, two hospitalized following shooting outside of Bobby Mackey's

WILDER, Ky. — Northern Kentucky police are investigating after multiple people were shot outside of Bobby Mackey's early Sunday morning. Two people were taken to local hospitals following the shooting, three people in total were shot. The Wilder Police Department and Campbell County Sheriff's Office are working the scene...
WILDER, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KVIA

Two men arrested in McCombs shooting; guns, drugs seized

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police arrested two men in connection to a March 6 shooting at Barraza Park on McCombs. Police say a fight left a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. El Paso gang officers saw what they say was one...
EL PASO, TX
KLEWTV

Two Kamiah men airlifted to hospital with gunshot wounds

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday that two men were taken by to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center by Life Flight with gunshot wounds. Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, Idaho County dispatch received a call about an injured man who was two miles up the Woodland Grade, officials said in a press release.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
NY1

Advocates react to shootings of two homeless men

Advocates for homeless New Yorkers are reacting after two homeless men were shot Saturday morning, one of them fatally. For Shams DaBaron, who experienced homelessness for many years, it brings back memories of the times he had to sleep on the streets. "I know very well the danger of being...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy