Two Men Hospitalized After Shooting in Hickman

A man who was convicted of murdering a toddler has been killed in a North Carolina prison by a group of inmates, according to prison officials. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) released a statement pertaining to the incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have stated that Semajs Short, who was 24, was attacked by a group of prisoners housed at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor. The group of men ended up killing him in an attack that took place at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday.
A two-year-old boy has died from his injuries after being bitten by a dog on Monday. A two-year-old boy has died in hospital days after being bitten by a dog. The attack happened at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday and the boy was treated at Birmingham Children’s Hospital but died from his injuries, West Mercia Police said.
A Florida man has admitted to killing his wife in 2018 after she filed for divorce from him. Gerard Stewart has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the killing of his wife Julie Ann Stewart, a press release from the office of the State Attorney Fourth Judicial Circuit of Florida stated on Tuesday.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two separate shooting that left two men injured on Thursday, March 25. The first shooting was a drive-by that happened just before 5:00 p.m. Officers identified the victim as Jarius Taxler. He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) with non-life threatening injuries. The […]
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit and SWAT team arrested two men on March 9 for a shooting that took place on March 6 at Joey Barraza Park in northeast El Paso. Christian Anthony Torres, 22, and Alexander Ivan Villa, 20, were...
WILDER, Ky. — Northern Kentucky police are investigating after multiple people were shot outside of Bobby Mackey's early Sunday morning. Two people were taken to local hospitals following the shooting, three people in total were shot. The Wilder Police Department and Campbell County Sheriff's Office are working the scene...
BELOIT, Wis. — Two people were taken to the hospital after an alleged shooting in Beloit Saturday morning. Police said the incident occurred just after 3 a.m. Officers were responding to an alleged shooting in the 2600 block of Colley Road when they received a report of a crash near Cranston Road and Austin Place. The vehicle was reportedly on fire.
A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
BEREA, Ohio – Psychiatric situation: West Bagley Road. A 51-year-old resident of Quarrytown apartments, 55 West Bagley, was taken to Southwest General Health Center in Middleburg Heights at about 8:30 a.m. March 9 after he stripped to his underwear and threatened to beat up anyone who came near him.
Two more people are wanted by police on charges in connection with a shooting at central Pennsylvania mall. Lancaster bureau of police are searching for Elijah Deliz and Sergio Vargas as "main actors" in the Park City shooting in Lancaster on Oct. 17, 2021, according to an updated release by the police.
Police brutality has cost the state of Georgia nearly $5 million—all because a cop couldn't put his fragile blue ego aside and understand that a short car chase doesn't warrant the execution of a Black man.
EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police arrested two men in connection to a March 6 shooting at Barraza Park on McCombs. Police say a fight left a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. El Paso gang officers saw what they say was one...
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two people were caught shooting a rifle near Mirabeau Park in Spokane Valley and one is now facing charges. Spokane Valley deputies received calls about two men shooting a rifle away from an apartment complex into a wooded area at around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday.
The Idaho County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday that two men were taken by to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center by Life Flight with gunshot wounds. Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, Idaho County dispatch received a call about an injured man who was two miles up the Woodland Grade, officials said in a press release.
Advocates for homeless New Yorkers are reacting after two homeless men were shot Saturday morning, one of them fatally. For Shams DaBaron, who experienced homelessness for many years, it brings back memories of the times he had to sleep on the streets. "I know very well the danger of being...
