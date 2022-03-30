ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funeral held for Fox News cameraman who died in Ukraine

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mzbgB_0euGoUWD00
© Courtesy Fox News

A funeral was held on Tuesday for the Fox News cameraman who was killed in Ukraine earlier this month while covering the Russian invasion.

Pierre Zakrzewski was killed along with Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova during an attack that also injured correspondent Benjamin Hall.

Zakrzewski, an Irish citizen, was memorialized at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour in Foxrock, a suburb of Dublin.

A small group of Fox News staffers, including CEO Suzanne Scott, President Jay Wallace and anchor Bill Hemmer, traveled to New York and attended Zakrzewski's funeral and wake.

"It was beautiful and it was profound," Hemmer said Wednesday of the service. "I feel very mellow today ... because I thought a lot about how great that guy is. We worked together in Iraq several times. Once you meet his family, you understand the goodness of those people in a way that I can't describe. They were so gracious to us even in their grief."

As soon as news of Zakrzewski's death surfaced, tributes on social media and on Fox's air came in for the longtime photojournalist, who covered nearly every major conflict across the globe for the network in recent years.

"Such a fine man. Such a good friend. Such a fantastic war photographer and so much more," said Fox foreign correspondent Jennifer Griffin.

Hall, who was critically wounded, was transported safely back to the United States last week. Fox has not given an update on his condition other than to say he is awake and "in good spirits" following the attack.

