135 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 135 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. No additional deaths were reported. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 29.New COVID variant in Alabama not a concern for now, doctors say
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 794,427 with 12,396 deaths.
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website .
