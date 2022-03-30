ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

135 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi

By Kaitlin Howell
 1 day ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 135 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. No additional deaths were reported. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 29.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 794,427 with 12,396 deaths.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

