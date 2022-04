Just when pricing and availability trends for things like CPUs and GPUs seem to be trending in a good direction, a new report warns that silicon wafer prices are set to break records over the next few years. According to the China Times, 12-inch wafer prices will rise past the $200 level for the first time ever in 2024. It adds that all the established silicon wafer makers have signed long-term contracts with their customers to lock in pricing, so extra wafers may be hard to come by.

