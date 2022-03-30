Bulldogs compete in state powerlifting

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Central Warriors split the series against the Jones College Bobcats in their home series return. The Warriors hit a big of a rough patch recently in their road series against Pearl River and were looking to bounce back in their return to East Central against Jones. Game one was return to form for the Warriors as Mason Willis pitched strong to start the game. Willis had no runs, no walks, and no errors in the first inning.

DECATUR, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO