ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Bulldogs compete in state powerlifting

Plainview Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Plainview Boys Powerlifting Team participated in the...

www.myplainview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pleasanton Express

Pleasanton BPA competes at State

Students from Pleasanton High School attended the 2022 Business Professionals of America (BPA) State Leadership Conference on March 2-5. Pleasanton High School chapter members joined over 3,500 other conference delegates from across the state to participate in state level business skill competitions, general sessions and the state officer candidate campaigns and elections.
PLEASANTON, TX
WTOK-TV

Warriors split series against Jones College at home

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Central Warriors split the series against the Jones College Bobcats in their home series return. The Warriors hit a big of a rough patch recently in their road series against Pearl River and were looking to bounce back in their return to East Central against Jones. Game one was return to form for the Warriors as Mason Willis pitched strong to start the game. Willis had no runs, no walks, and no errors in the first inning.
DECATUR, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abilene, TX
Plainview, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Abilene, TX
Sports
City
Plainview, TX
Neshoba Democrat

Lady Warriors softball team win two games, stand at 9-5 on season

The Choctaw Central Lady Warriors picked up two fast-pitch wins and entered the week with a 9-5 record. The Lady Warriors lost two games, falling 12-0 to Neshoba Central and 12-0 to West Lauderdale. They bounced back to beat Jefferson County 12-2 and Pearl 9-5. The Lady Warriors were to...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
Little Apple Post

JCHS Invitational is set for Friday

Track and field will be the focus for the Blue Jays and Lady Jays when they host the JCHS Invitational on Friday. In addition to Junction City other competing teams will participate from Manhattan, Flint Hills Christian, Great Bend, Hutchinson, Salina Central, Salina South and Tonganoxie. Competition begins at 3:30 p.m.
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#Powerlifting#Texas High School

Comments / 0

Community Policy