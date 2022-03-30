Bulldogs compete in state powerlifting

Students from Pleasanton High School attended the 2022 Business Professionals of America (BPA) State Leadership Conference on March 2-5. Pleasanton High School chapter members joined over 3,500 other conference delegates from across the state to participate in state level business skill competitions, general sessions and the state officer candidate campaigns and elections.
The Oklahoma Coaches Association announced Thursday its 2022 All-State boys basketball selections. The All-State game will be held Thursday, July 28 at Jenks. The small school game will tip at 7 p.m. with the large school following at 8:30 p.m. Cache's Miles Thompson and Ardmore's Kyle Jessie will coach Large...
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Central Warriors split the series against the Jones College Bobcats in their home series return. The Warriors hit a big of a rough patch recently in their road series against Pearl River and were looking to bounce back in their return to East Central against Jones. Game one was return to form for the Warriors as Mason Willis pitched strong to start the game. Willis had no runs, no walks, and no errors in the first inning.
The Choctaw Central Lady Warriors picked up two fast-pitch wins and entered the week with a 9-5 record. The Lady Warriors lost two games, falling 12-0 to Neshoba Central and 12-0 to West Lauderdale. They bounced back to beat Jefferson County 12-2 and Pearl 9-5. The Lady Warriors were to...
Alyssa Waldron is steering the Salina Central softball program in the right direction. After finishing 4-17 in 2021, the Mustangs are continuing to build with a talented team filled with underclassmen and a four-member senior class. Central sits with a 2-2 record after Thursday's 16-0 and 15-0 sweep over Wichita North.
GODDARD, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Baseball team will try to get a double-header in today if mother nature cooperates at the new Genesis Baseball complex in Goddard vs Wichita East. Game times are at bother 4 and 6pm. The game will not be broadcast or streamed due to scheduling conflicts,...
Track and field will be the focus for the Blue Jays and Lady Jays when they host the JCHS Invitational on Friday. In addition to Junction City other competing teams will participate from Manhattan, Flint Hills Christian, Great Bend, Hutchinson, Salina Central, Salina South and Tonganoxie. Competition begins at 3:30 p.m.
NATCHEZ — The MHSAA Region 5 5A district tournament was held at Duncan Park Tuesday. Brookhaven High School took home the district title and Natchez High School finished as a runner up. Four Bulldogs advanced to the Individual State Championships in Oxford. In boys singles, Kahari McNeal advanced as...
Vicksburg High’s march toward a region baseball championship showed no signs of slowing down on Thursday. Rashad McCroy went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Kealon Bass drove in two runs and scored two more, and the Gators crushed Provine 14-0. Vicksburg (13-6, 7-0 MHSAA...
