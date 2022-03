The 28-year-old defendant reportedly beat his girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter to death after the girl told her mother that he hit her in the stomach. The girl’s mother reportedly yelled at the defendant during the drive to the restaurant. When they got home, the defendant reportedly beat the 4-year-old child in retaliation and inflicted the injuries that later led to the girl’s death.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 25 DAYS AGO