SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Built in 1941, Yamacraw Village is a building to some but home to others, but those homes are in their early phase of being demolished. In 2019, the Savannah Housing Authority conducted an assessment that determined the amount of money it would take to bring the property up to current affordable housing standards would be a hefty dollar amount, around $40 million to be exact.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO