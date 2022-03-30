GUIDE: Road Trip: Close to Home attractions for March 31
Here's how to enjoy all of this week's destinations from Road Trip: Close to Home - everything from New York City monuments and the New York Botanical Garden Orchid Show to Newtown's Everwonder Children's Museum and the Cradle of Aviation on Long Island.
George's Place
36 Gleneida Ave.
Carmel Hamlet, New York 10512
Open Monday through Friday 6 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Sunday 6 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Jar Worthy
100 NY-312 Tilly Foster Farm
Brewster, New York 10509
West Point, New York
School visits to Constitution Island start in April, public visits start in May.
Eleanor Roosevelt Monument
Riverside Park - West 72nd Street
New York, New York 10023
Gertrude Stein Statue
Bryant Park - between Fifth and Sixth avenues and West 40th and West 42nd streets
New York, New York 10018
Swing Low: Harriet Tubman Memorial
St. Nicholas Avenue and Frederick Douglass Boulevard
New York, New York 10027
31 Pecks Lane
Newtown, Connecticut 06470
Open Tuesday through Friday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (reservations required)
4450 Park Ave.
Bridgeport, Connecticut 06604
Open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesdays - free for Bridgeport residents with ID showing a valid Bridgeport address.
Maritime Aquarium
10 N Water St.
Norwalk, Connecticut 06854
Open daily 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sensory friendly morning - Sunday, April 3 8 - 10 a.m.
Charles Lindbergh Boulevard
Garden City, New York 11530
Open Tuesday through Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
401 Tanger Mall Drive
Riverhead, New York 11901
Open daily 11 a.m. -5 p.m.
340 Fourth Ave.
Brooklyn, New York 11215
Visit website for information on class sessions and private events
2900 Southern Blvd.
The Bronx, New York 10458
General garden hours open Tuesday through Sunday and Monday federal holidays 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Orchid show runs Feb. 26 – May 1 with hours of 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
New Jersey Food Tour Trail website
Savor and Stroll Culinary Tours website
Enjou Chocolate
8 Dehart St.
Morristown, New Jersey 07960
Open Monday through Friday 10 a.m - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Pierogies House
145 Morris St.
Morristown, New Jersey 07960
Open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday to Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
1003 Morris Ave. #2
Union, New Jersey 07083
Open Tuesday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Wednesday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thursday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Friday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
"Profundo" runs until May 13. "Pulse Nightclub: 49 Elegies" runs through April 15. "In Knots" runs until May 13.
Interested in more adventures? Check out last week's destinations close to home.
Comments / 0