ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

GUIDE: Road Trip: Close to Home attractions for March 31

By Brian Heyman, Digital Managing Editor
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15uSy7_0euGnjqR00

Here's how to enjoy all of this week's destinations from Road Trip: Close to Home - everything from New York City monuments and the New York Botanical Garden Orchid Show to Newtown's Everwonder Children's Museum and the Cradle of Aviation on Long Island.

George's Place

36 Gleneida Ave.

Carmel Hamlet, New York 10512

Open Monday through Friday 6 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Sunday 6 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Jar Worthy

100 NY-312 Tilly Foster Farm

Brewster, New York 10509

West Point, New York

School visits to Constitution Island start in April, public visits start in May.

Eleanor Roosevelt Monument

Riverside Park - West 72nd Street

New York, New York 10023

Gertrude Stein Statue

Bryant Park - between Fifth and Sixth avenues and West 40th and West 42nd streets

New York, New York 10018

Swing Low: Harriet Tubman Memorial

St. Nicholas Avenue and Frederick Douglass Boulevard

New York, New York 10027

31 Pecks Lane

Newtown, Connecticut 06470

Open Tuesday through Friday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (reservations required)

4450 Park Ave.

Bridgeport, Connecticut 06604

Open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesdays - free for Bridgeport residents with ID showing a valid Bridgeport address.

Maritime Aquarium

10 N Water St.

Norwalk, Connecticut 06854

Open daily 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sensory friendly morning - Sunday, April 3 8 - 10 a.m.

Charles Lindbergh Boulevard

Garden City, New York 11530

Open Tuesday through Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

401 Tanger Mall Drive

Riverhead, New York 11901

Open daily 11 a.m. -5 p.m.

340 Fourth Ave.

Brooklyn, New York 11215

Visit website for information on class sessions and private events

2900 Southern Blvd.

The Bronx, New York 10458

General garden hours open Tuesday through Sunday and Monday federal holidays 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Orchid show runs Feb. 26 – May 1 with hours of 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

New Jersey Food Tour Trail website

Savor and Stroll Culinary Tours website

Enjou Chocolate

8 Dehart St.

Morristown, New Jersey 07960

Open Monday through Friday 10 a.m - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Pierogies House

145 Morris St.

Morristown, New Jersey 07960

Open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday to Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

1003 Morris Ave. #2

Union, New Jersey 07083

Open Tuesday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Wednesday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thursday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Friday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

"Profundo" runs until May 13. "Pulse Nightclub: 49 Elegies" runs through April 15. "In Knots" runs until May 13.

Interested in more adventures? Check out last week's destinations close to home.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
News 12
News 12

62K+

Followers

19K+

Posts

13M+

Views

Follow News 12 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
News 12

Road Trip Close to Home: The Brooklyn Ninja Academy in Gowanus

"American Ninja Warrior" may have pushed the athletic obstacle course to the forefront, and it is aspiring "ninja warriors" all over the five boroughs. Thankfully, they've got a new home - The Brooklyn Ninja Academy. The new center opened in Gowanus in February. The Brooklyn Ninja Academy is giving New...
BROOKLYN, NY
mansionglobal.com

Farmhouse Built in 1775 in New York’s Hudson Valley Stands on 156 Acres

This completely restored 156-acre compound in the northern reaches of New York’s Hudson Valley offers a main house built in 1775, equestrian facilities, and stylish guest quarters among a range of restored barns and outbuildings. “I sold it to the owners 12 or 13 years ago,” said listing agent...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Bridgeport, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
West Point, NY
State
Connecticut State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gertrude Stein
96.1 The Breeze

This WNY Town Got The Most Snow Over The Weekend

I actually saw a guy using a push broom to clear his driveway over the weekend. My guess is that he probably put his shovels and snowblower away? It is either a rookie mistake, or he had simply given up on winter and moved on? Either way, we sure got a good deal of snow over the weekend.
MLB
96.1 The Eagle

Vintage Rides from What Used to be Fantasy Island

Fantasy Island amusement park on Grand Island played a part in so many Western New Yorkers' lives growing up. And when the park announced it was shutting its gates for good in February of 2020, it felt like a small part of all of us died. The park, originally opened...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Botanical Garden#Road Trip#Maritime Aquarium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News 12

News 12

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy