GUIDE: Road Trip: Close to Home attractions for March 31

George's Place

36 Gleneida Ave.

Carmel Hamlet, New York 10512

Open Monday through Friday 6 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Sunday 6 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Jar Worthy

100 NY-312 Tilly Foster Farm

Brewster, New York 10509

West Point, New York

School visits to Constitution Island start in April, public visits start in May.

Eleanor Roosevelt Monument

Riverside Park - West 72nd Street

New York, New York 10023

Gertrude Stein Statue

Bryant Park - between Fifth and Sixth avenues and West 40th and West 42nd streets

New York, New York 10018

Swing Low: Harriet Tubman Memorial

St. Nicholas Avenue and Frederick Douglass Boulevard

New York, New York 10027

31 Pecks Lane

Newtown, Connecticut 06470

Open Tuesday through Friday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (reservations required)

4450 Park Ave.

Bridgeport, Connecticut 06604

Open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesdays - free for Bridgeport residents with ID showing a valid Bridgeport address.

Maritime Aquarium

10 N Water St.

Norwalk, Connecticut 06854

Open daily 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sensory friendly morning - Sunday, April 3 8 - 10 a.m.

Charles Lindbergh Boulevard

Garden City, New York 11530

Open Tuesday through Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

401 Tanger Mall Drive

Riverhead, New York 11901

Open daily 11 a.m. -5 p.m.

340 Fourth Ave.

Brooklyn, New York 11215

Visit website for information on class sessions and private events

2900 Southern Blvd.

The Bronx, New York 10458

General garden hours open Tuesday through Sunday and Monday federal holidays 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Orchid show runs Feb. 26 – May 1 with hours of 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

New Jersey Food Tour Trail website

Savor and Stroll Culinary Tours website

Enjou Chocolate

8 Dehart St.

Morristown, New Jersey 07960

Open Monday through Friday 10 a.m - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Pierogies House

145 Morris St.

Morristown, New Jersey 07960

Open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday to Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

1003 Morris Ave. #2

Union, New Jersey 07083

Open Tuesday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Wednesday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thursday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Friday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

"Profundo" runs until May 13. "Pulse Nightclub: 49 Elegies" runs through April 15. "In Knots" runs until May 13.

