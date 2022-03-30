'It didn't hurt a bit': Biden, 79, gets his SECOND booster while facing a barrage of questions, begs Congress to give him more money to fight COVID and warns funds for 'monoclonal antibodies' risked running out

President Joe Biden, 79, said the country was facing a 'new moment' in the pandemic – as he rolled up his sleeve for a second booster shot and urged Congress to provide billions in new funding or risk running out of critical treatments.

'Covid 19 no longer controls our lives, that’s what it means,' Biden said as he offered remarks at the White House.

He rolled out a new covid.gov web site and got his second Pfizer booster, before fielding a series of questions while he got his shot.

'Bottom line: No longer will Americans have to scour the internet to find vaccines, treatment tests or masks. It’s all there,' Biden said of the web resource.

He pleaded with Congress to pass more money to fight the pandemic, after billions fell out of an omnibus bill to fund the government.

He warned that treatments like those using monoclonal antibodies 'risk running out fall.'

'It took months to ramp up testing capacity,' Biden said, warning this too, could suffer.

Biden fielded a handful of questions while getting the shot. He didn't reveal much when asked about a report that Russian President Putin isn't getting good information from his advisors about the setback-filled Ukraine invasion.

'I'm reluctant on that,' he said. He said he wouldn't comment on declassified information Putin didn't trust his advisors.

Asked about extending Title 42, which the government sites to turn away would-be migrants at the border, Biden said: 'We'll have a decision on that soon.'

He didn't engage with other questions about the foreign vaccination campaign and what happened on his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

'I've always thought that it discourages people getting the vaccination when they watch people get the needle in their arm. So I apologize for discouraging. But it didn't hurt a bit. And I was able to roll my sleeve up and thank you all,' he said.

Biden got his second COVID-19 booster shot Wednesday afternoon after the Food and Drug Administration approved a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for Americans over age 50.

On Tuesday, the FDA announced it had authorized another round of shots for the 50-plus, along with saying that immunocompromised individuals over 12 could get a fourth Pfizer dose and those 18 and older were eligible for a fourth Moderna shot.

Biden received his original Pfizer booster shot in late September, rolling up his sleeve in front of reporters at the White House complex's South Court Auditorium.

A second booster is to be given out four months after the first.

He'll receive his fourth dose of vaccine at the same venue Wedesnday - after delivering to the nation a COVID update.

Biden has been getting tested for COVID-19 more frequently due to last week's overseas travel to Belgium and Poland.

At the same time, several high profile members of his staff have recently tested positive for the virus.

Press secretary Jen Psaki announced she tested positive for COVID-19 a second time on March 22, getting tested so she could go abroad with her boss.

Then, principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tested positive on March 27, after returning from Europe.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for COVID on March 15.

He was back attending events at the White House Tuesday, seated in the Rose Garden for the signing of the Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act of 2022.

Then President-elect Joe Biden receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on December 21, 2020, just weeks after it was approved

Then President-elect Joe Biden received his second dose of the Pfizer vaccice on January 11, 2021 - nine days before being sworn-in as president. He got the shot at a hospital in Newark, Delaware

On Tuesday, communications director Kate Bedingfield gave the White House press briefing, with Psaki and Jean-Pierre both out.

Bedingfield told reporters the decision for Biden to receive a second COVID booster would come from consultation with his doctor.

'I will check on the Vice President. I don’t know,' she added.

Vice President Kamala Harris is 57.

Bedingfield also called the FDA's approval of a fourth jab a 'good thing' and a 'straightforward thing.'

'The CDC and the FDA are now allowing and will make available booster shots - a fourth shot - for people over 50, for the - and for the immunocompromised,' she said. 'This is - we have plenty of supply to ensure that those populations can receive these shots.'

She also used the opportunity to make a plea to Congress to approve additional COVID-related funds.

'But what I would say is that if it - at some point, it becomes recommended that the full - the full population requires a fourth shot, we're going to need additional funding,' she added. 'We're going to need the additional funding we've requested of Congress to be able to provide - to provide those shots for the broader population.'