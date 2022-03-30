ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff Villanueva denies role in cover-up, replaces top aide

By City News Service
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva conceded Tuesday that procedural errors were made in the internal investigation of an altercation in which a deputy knelt on a handcuffed inmate’s head for three minutes, but he said he immediately ordered a criminal probe into the deputy once he became...

