ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BlackRock President, 65, Issues Warning to 'Entitled' Youngsters

By Dan Weil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MM4iF_0euGlSiY00

Throughout the years, it seems, older generations have criticized younger ones for being soft. Whether it’s baby boomers or Millennials, many of their elders think they haven’t measured up in terms of dealing with life and its setbacks.

BlackRock President Rob Kapito, 65, expressed similar sentiment in a talk at an energy conference Tuesday, Bloomberg reports. BlackRock is the world’s biggest money and asset manager.

Kapito framed his comments in terms of the impact of inflation, including product shortages. Consumer prices soared 7.9% in the 12 months through February.

“For the first time, this generation is going to go into a store and not be able to get what they want,” he said. “And we have a very entitled generation that has never had to sacrifice.”

It’s not clear which generation Kapito had in mind. In terms of shortages, the comments could apply to almost every generation since the Greatest Generation, which includes those born in 1901 to 1927. To be sure, Baby Boomers, those born in 1946 to 1964, did face gasoline shortages in the 1970s.

The most recent generations that now include adults are Generation Z, those born in 1997-2012; Millennials, those born in 1981 to 1996; and Generation X, those born in 1965 to 1980.

Meanwhile, young adults show pessimism about retirement in Fidelity Investments’ recent State of Retirement Planning report, cited by Fortune. Among workers in the 18 to 35 age group, 45% don’t see any reason to start saving for retirement “until things return to normal,” the study says

The report doesn’t define “normal,” but obviously the longer young adults wait to save for retirement, the less time their savings will have a chance to grow.

Comments / 42

patriot63
1d ago

I have news your the new slaves. If they need you at all. Viruses starvation vaccines are just in the beginning stages of what Elites have planned. They are telling you you won't own anything but you'll be happy. I'm sure your happiness will be induced by a chip or nuerolink type of artificial induced state while they have stole your self will.

Reply
20
Donna G
1d ago

they are just not willing to sacrifice now to save for their futures and they should bc things sre not going to return to normal anytime soon if ever... of course most voted for Biden so they got what they voted for ...inflation so high its virtually impossible for most of them to save.

Reply(15)
13
James Stanley
2d ago

Your not entitled to anything you got to work for it nothing is free

Reply(3)
34
TheStreet
TheStreet

30K+

Followers

83K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Related
Benzinga

Is Globalization Over? Why BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Says Yes

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), said Thursday that he believes Russia's attack on Ukraine will have a lasting impact on the global economy. A New World: In his annual letter to shareholders, Fink said the global geopolitical tensions that began during the COVID-19 pandemic have now been pushed past a tipping point.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Age#Generation Z#Millennials#Bloomberg#Fidelity Investments#Fortune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Upworthy

Melinda French Gates says billionaires can afford to give away half their wealth without changing their life

Melinda French Gates has an important message for her fellow billionaires: You can—and should—donate half your wealth. In an interview that aired on CBS Mornings on Thursday, the 57-year-old spoke to host Gayle King about her ongoing commitment to philanthropy. It was French Gates' first TV interview since her widely publicized divorce from Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates, which became official last August. In addition to addressing rumors of her ex-husband's infidelity and interactions with Jeffrey Epstein during the interview, she also discussed a comment she made in her first individual Giving Pledge letter, which calls on billionaires to commit the majority of their wealth to philanthropy.
ADVOCACY
Marietta Daily Journal

Melinda French Gates and MacKenzie Scott are backing $1 billion gender fund

Melinda French Gates and MacKenzie Scott are among philanthropists donating money to the Gender Fund, which seeks to raise $1 billion to advance equality and women’s leadership in Africa, Asia and Latin America. Contributions to date have topped $320 million and grant-making has begun across the three regions, Co-Impact,...
CHARITIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
KTVZ

The US dollar could go digital. Here’s what you need to know

As technology continues to revolutionize the way people live, work and spend, central banks around the globe have kicked off efforts to reinvent their local currencies for the digital era. Now, the United States is the latest to signal “urgency” in researching a potential digital version of its dollar via a Central Bank Digital Currency, or CBDC.
U.S. POLITICS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
83K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy