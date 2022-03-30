ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Oscars producer says police offered to arrest Will Smith

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscars producer Will Packer said Los Angeles police were ready to arrest Will Smith after Smith slapped Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage. “They were saying, you know, this is battery, was a word they used in that moment,” Packer said in a clip released by ABC News Thursday night of an interview he gave to “Good Morning America.” “They said we will go get him. We are prepared. We’re prepared to get him right now. You can press charges, we can arrest him. They were laying out the options.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Will tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve lead to lower gas prices?

In a move to lower gas prices, which continue to hover near the record high, President Joe Biden announced plans Thursday to release roughly 1 million barrels of oil a day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for about six months. The release would be the largest in the reserve’s nearly 50-year history. But it’s difficult to predict how effective it will be in relieving the pain at the pump.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Jones
The Hill

Psaki to leave White House for MSNBC

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will leave her job for MSNBC this spring, two sources familiar with the deal told The Hill. Psaki’s upcoming departure was first reported by Axios on Friday, with the sources confirming it to The Hill. Psaki will leave the White House for the network around May, according to Axios.
POTUS
