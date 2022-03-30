ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Upset’ Juror No. 33 remains on Nathan Bill’s police assault trial despite move by defense to bounce her

By Stephanie Barry
 2 days ago
SPRINGFIELD — Defense attorneys in the Nathan Bill’s police assault case were unsuccessful in attempts to bounce a juror who left the courthouse sobbing...

2nd alleged victim takes witness stand in trial over off-duty Springfield police dustup at Nathan Bill’s bar

SPRINGFIELD — As Jozelle Ligon was loaded into the back of a police cruiser in handcuffs in the early morning hours of April 8, 2015, he muttered something to himself. “It’s going to be a long night,” was the remark he recalled for jurors in Hampden Superior Court on the second day of a trial scrutinizing a clash between Ligon, his friend and family members, and several off-duty police officers outside Nathan Bill’s pub in East Forest Park.
