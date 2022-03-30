ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

On the record with Timothy Ramthun: Exclusive interview

By Kelsey Dickeson
tmj4.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2020 election is at the top of his platform, but Timothy Ramthun, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, said his campaign is about more than just that issue. Despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud, Ramthun has claimed Former President Donald Trump won Wisconsin in the 2020 presidential election and wants to...

www.tmj4.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
HollywoodLife

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Husband: 5 Things About Patrick G. Jackson

The SCOTUS nominee’s husband was seen getting emotional during his wife’s opening statement in her confirmation hearing. Find out more about Patrick G. Jackson here. As Ketanji Brown Jackson gave her opening statement in the confirmation hearing to become a Supreme Court justice, her husband Patrick G. Jackson was right by her side on Monday March 21. As his wife delivered a moving speech about why she’s qualified for the highest court in the country, her husband was seen tearing up while he watched her. The SCOTUS nominee even included her thanks for her husband in her statement. “I would like to introduce you to my husband of 25 years: Dr. Patrick Jackson. I have no doubt that without him by my side from the very beginning of this incredible, professional journey, none of this would have been possible. We met in college more than three decades ago, and since then, he’s been the best husband, father and friend that I could ever imagine. Patrick, I love you,” she said. Find out everything you need to know about Patrick Jackson here!
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timothy Ramthun
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Election Fraud#Republican#Nbc26#Kelseydickeson#State
AOL Corp

Trump denies calling Putin a 'genius'

With the U.S. public showing a vast disapproval of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of his invasion of Ukraine, former President Donald Trump has sought to explain his glowing appraisal of the Russian leader's moves leading up to the war. On Wednesday, Trump released a statement in which...
POTUS
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Wisconsin Examiner

Ramthun suggests students are being forced into special ed classes

In his campaign to be re-elected to the Kewaskum School Board, Rep. Timothy Ramthun (R-Campbellsport) suggested that students are being forced into special education classes as a way for school districts to get more funding and control both students and parents.  Ramthun, who is also running a far-right campaign for governor, made the comments at […] The post Ramthun suggests students are being forced into special ed classes appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy