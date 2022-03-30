On the record with Timothy Ramthun: Exclusive interview

The SCOTUS nominee’s husband was seen getting emotional during his wife’s opening statement in her confirmation hearing. Find out more about Patrick G. Jackson here. As Ketanji Brown Jackson gave her opening statement in the confirmation hearing to become a Supreme Court justice, her husband Patrick G. Jackson was right by her side on Monday March 21. As his wife delivered a moving speech about why she’s qualified for the highest court in the country, her husband was seen tearing up while he watched her. The SCOTUS nominee even included her thanks for her husband in her statement. “I would like to introduce you to my husband of 25 years: Dr. Patrick Jackson. I have no doubt that without him by my side from the very beginning of this incredible, professional journey, none of this would have been possible. We met in college more than three decades ago, and since then, he’s been the best husband, father and friend that I could ever imagine. Patrick, I love you,” she said. Find out everything you need to know about Patrick Jackson here!

