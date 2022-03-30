REVEALED: Meta paid GOP consulting firm to push anti-TikTok campaign by branding it a danger to American children and society over 'trends that actually started on Facebook'

Facebook's parent company Meta engaged a Republican consulting firm to conduct a national campaign to turn public opinion against rival TikTok, according to a new report.

The national influence campaign by the firm Targeted Victory sought to blame TikTok for trends that actually originated on Facebook and paint the service as a danger to children, according to emails obtained by the Washington Post.

The effort included promoting dubious stories about the dangers of TikTok, placing op-eds and letters in news outlets, and pushing local politicians and political reporters to join the fight, the Post reported.

In a statement to DailyMail.com, a Facebook spokesperson responded: 'We believe all platforms, including TikTok, should face a level of scrutiny consistent with their growing success.'

Meta engaged a Republican consulting firm to conduct a national campaign to turn public opinion against rival TikTok. Pictured: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Targeted Victory, founded by a former staffer on Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign, is one of the largest recipients of Republican campaign spending, raking in $237 million in 2020.

Zac Moffatt, the company's CEO, said in a statement: 'Targeted Victory's corporate practice manages bipartisan teams on behalf of our clients. It is public knowledge we have worked with Meta for several years and we are proud of the work we have done.'

It's unclear how much Meta has paid the firm for its ongoing influence campaign against TikTok.

But the emails reported by the Post show that the consultancy pursued a hard-knuckled approach to turning the tide of opinion against TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance.

In one email, a Targeted Victory director wrote that it was imperative to: 'get the message out that while Meta is the current punching bag, TikTok is the real threat especially as a foreign owned app that is #1 in sharing data that young teens are using.'

In other emails, Targeted Victory urged partners to push stories to local media tying TikTok to dangerous teen trends in an effort to show the app's purported harms.

'Any local examples of bad TikTok trends/stories in your markets?' a Targeted Victory staffer asked.

Across the country, rumors spread about dangerous TikTok trends such as the 'devious licks' challenge - a trend that actually appears to have started on Facebook

In October, Targeted Victory tried to spread rumors of the 'Slap a Teacher TikTok challenge' which got widespread coverage in local news - but again Facebook appears to be the origin

'Dream would be to get stories with headlines like 'From dances to danger: how TikTok has become the most harmful social media space for kids,' the staffer wrote.

The firm sought to amplify coverage of alleged dangerous 'TikTok challenges', at least some of which appear to have originated on Facebook.

One, the 'devious licks' challenge which involved vandalizing school property, was highlighted in local reports across the country -- but an investigation by the podcast network Gimlet found that the challenge initially spread on Facebook.

And in October, Targeted Victory tried to spread rumors of the 'Slap a Teacher TikTok challenge' in local news, touting a local news report on the alleged challenge in Hawaii, according to the Post.

In reality, it appears that no such challenge existed on TikTok and that the rumor began on Facebook, according to an Insider investigation.

In another case, Targeted Victory reportedly helped place very similar letters to the editor of newspapers in Denver and Des Moines, Iowa.

Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has faced increasing regulatory scrutiny and pressure to shore up flagging user numbers

TikTok did not immediately respond to an inquiry from DailyMail.com on Wednesday, but a spokesperson told the Post the company is 'deeply concerned' about 'the stoking of local media reports on alleged trends that have not been found on the platform.'

Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has faced increasing regulatory scrutiny, particularly after whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed thousands of internal documents.

At the same time, the company has faced growing pressure from investors to grow its user base among younger customers, as competitors like TikTok grow in popularity.

Some of the internal documents revealed by Haugen show that Facebook's internal researchers found that teens spend two to three more times on TikTok than Instagram.

In February, Meta announced that Facebook had lost users for the first time in the company's history.