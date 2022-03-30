ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

REVEALED: Meta paid GOP consulting firm to push anti-TikTok campaign by branding it a danger to American children and society over 'trends that actually started on Facebook'

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Facebook's parent company Meta engaged a Republican consulting firm to conduct a national campaign to turn public opinion against rival TikTok, according to a new report.

The national influence campaign by the firm Targeted Victory sought to blame TikTok for trends that actually originated on Facebook and paint the service as a danger to children, according to emails obtained by the Washington Post.

The effort included promoting dubious stories about the dangers of TikTok, placing op-eds and letters in news outlets, and pushing local politicians and political reporters to join the fight, the Post reported.

In a statement to DailyMail.com, a Facebook spokesperson responded: 'We believe all platforms, including TikTok, should face a level of scrutiny consistent with their growing success.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DRSlv_0euGk2HC00
Meta engaged a Republican consulting firm to conduct a national campaign to turn public opinion against rival TikTok. Pictured: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r7dWz_0euGk2HC00
The national influence campaign by the firm Targeted Victory sought to blame TikTok for trends that actually originated on Facebook, a new report says

Targeted Victory, founded by a former staffer on Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign, is one of the largest recipients of Republican campaign spending, raking in $237 million in 2020.

Zac Moffatt, the company's CEO, said in a statement: 'Targeted Victory's corporate practice manages bipartisan teams on behalf of our clients. It is public knowledge we have worked with Meta for several years and we are proud of the work we have done.'

It's unclear how much Meta has paid the firm for its ongoing influence campaign against TikTok.

But the emails reported by the Post show that the consultancy pursued a hard-knuckled approach to turning the tide of opinion against TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance.

In one email, a Targeted Victory director wrote that it was imperative to: 'get the message out that while Meta is the current punching bag, TikTok is the real threat especially as a foreign owned app that is #1 in sharing data that young teens are using.'

In other emails, Targeted Victory urged partners to push stories to local media tying TikTok to dangerous teen trends in an effort to show the app's purported harms.

'Any local examples of bad TikTok trends/stories in your markets?' a Targeted Victory staffer asked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tqB4Q_0euGk2HC00
Across the country, rumors spread about dangerous TikTok trends such as the 'devious licks' challenge - a trend that actually appears to have started on Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VbqGg_0euGk2HC00
In October, Targeted Victory tried to spread rumors of the 'Slap a Teacher TikTok challenge' which got widespread coverage in local news - but again Facebook appears to be the origin

'Dream would be to get stories with headlines like 'From dances to danger: how TikTok has become the most harmful social media space for kids,' the staffer wrote.

The firm sought to amplify coverage of alleged dangerous 'TikTok challenges', at least some of which appear to have originated on Facebook.

One, the 'devious licks' challenge which involved vandalizing school property, was highlighted in local reports across the country -- but an investigation by the podcast network Gimlet found that the challenge initially spread on Facebook.

And in October, Targeted Victory tried to spread rumors of the 'Slap a Teacher TikTok challenge' in local news, touting a local news report on the alleged challenge in Hawaii, according to the Post.

In reality, it appears that no such challenge existed on TikTok and that the rumor began on Facebook, according to an Insider investigation.

In another case, Targeted Victory reportedly helped place very similar letters to the editor of newspapers in Denver and Des Moines, Iowa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38YjFz_0euGk2HC00
Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has faced increasing regulatory scrutiny and pressure to shore up flagging user numbers

TikTok did not immediately respond to an inquiry from DailyMail.com on Wednesday, but a spokesperson told the Post the company is 'deeply concerned' about 'the stoking of local media reports on alleged trends that have not been found on the platform.'

Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has faced increasing regulatory scrutiny, particularly after whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed thousands of internal documents.

At the same time, the company has faced growing pressure from investors to grow its user base among younger customers, as competitors like TikTok grow in popularity.

Some of the internal documents revealed by Haugen show that Facebook's internal researchers found that teens spend two to three more times on TikTok than Instagram.

In February, Meta announced that Facebook had lost users for the first time in the company's history.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

325K+

Followers

27K+

Posts

141M+

Views

Follow Daily Mail and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Benzinga

Facebook Joins TikTok: What Does The Move Mean For Meta's Growth?

Facebook, the social media platform owned by Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), has signed up for a TikTok account. What Happened: Social media consultant Matt Navarra spotted the verified account created and Facebook has confirmed the account is real, TechCrunch reports. “Brands leverage a variety of channels, including some of our...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KXRM

Facebook paid GOP firm to run campaign against TikTok: report

Facebook hired a Republican consulting firm to run a campaign aimed at turning public sentiment against TikTok through op-eds and letters to the editor in regional news outlets and the promotion of stories about alleged TikTok trends that reportedly originated on Facebook, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Hawaii State
Gillian Sisley

Stepmom Refuses to Apologize for Racist Comments About Stepdaughter

Is there ever a case when a racist comment is warranted?. Records from the United States Bureau of Census have found that over 1,300 new families are formed every day. That data makes up about 16% of total families in the US operating in blended homes. However, statistics also show that 60%-70% of marriages that have kids from a former marriage will not succeed.
blavity.com

Black Members Of Congress Say Biden Administration 'Failed' To Allocate Funds To Black Media

Several Black members of Congress have signed a document requesting President Joe Biden to look into contracts funded by COVID-19 response legislation, highlighting the “major failings of many federal departments and agencies to do business with Black-owned media and advertising firms.” In the signed document to the president, the lawmakers cite a 2021 Black Enterprise article that details how the Biden administration has excluded Black-owned media and advertising firms from “Encouraging Black Americans,” a national campaign to push Black Americans to get vaccinated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitt Romney
Daily Mail

MSNBC's Joy Reid faces backlash for accusing the media of covering the war in Ukraine with more compassion because the victims are 'white and largely Christian'

MSNBC host Joy Reid has faced backlash for on-air comments this week criticizing the media's coverage of the conflict in Ukraine, a topic she says is being elevated above wars involving 'brown and black' people around the world. During a Monday airing of The ReidOut, the progressive talking head argued...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Hitting Disney where it hurts: Florida GOP threatens to strip Walt Disney World of its right to build anything it wants inside its theme park as feud over 'Don't Say Gay' bill escalates

Some Republican legislators in Florida are considering punishing Walt Disney World for taking a public stand against the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill by repealing a 55-year law that allows the company to govern itself. Florida House Rep. Spencer Roach tweeted on Wednesday that lawmakers held two meetings this week...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consulting Firm#Consultancy#Gop#American#Republican#Targeted Victory#The Washington Post
ARTnews

Disgraced Billionaire Michael Steinhardt Has Surrendered 39 Stolen Artifacts To Israel

Click here to read the full article. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has repatriated nearly 40 objects worth $5 million from a cache of looted artifacts once owned by billionaire collector Michael Steinhardt to Israel. The repatriation comes after Steinhardt “forfeited” 180 objects that were valued at $70 million last December, though not all of those objects have been recovered. He was subsequently banned from buying more artifacts—a rare embargo that is rarely placed on collectors of any kind. “These rare and beautiful artifacts, which are thousands of years old, have been kept from the public because of illegal looting and trafficking,”...
ARTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Variety

Symone Sanders to Take Over MSNBC Slot on Weekends and Streaming in May

Click here to read the full article. Symone D. Sanders will take over the 4 p.m. weekend slot on MSNBC as the NBCUniversal-owned network continues to bolster opinion programming over hours devoted to straight news reportage. The former media strategist, who has helped two prominent Democrats in presidential campaigns, will kick off her first show on Saturday, May 7, at 4 p.m. The hour is currently anchored by Yasmin Vossoughian in a more traditional news format. Sanders, who comes to MSNBC directly from working as a media aide to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, will also host her program on MSNBC’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
Axios

John Bolton recalls discussing burner phones with Trump

Former national security adviser John Bolton told CBS News Tuesday that former President Trump used the phrase "burner phones" several times in discussions during his presidency. Why it matters: CBS and the Washington Post reported that White House records submitted to the House panel investigating the Capitol riot show a...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

325K+
Followers
27K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy