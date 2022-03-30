ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Zoë Kravitz slams Will Smith's Oscars slap: 'We are apparently assaulting people on stage now'

By Zac Ntim
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rt8cc_0euGjvKl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lmHBT_0euGjvKl00
Zoe Kravitz poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA Film Awards, in central London, Sunday, Feb. 2 2020.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

  • Zoë Kravitz shared two Instagram posts with captions that slammed Will Smith.
  • "The award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now," Kravitz wrote.
  • Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars Sunday.

Zoë Kravitz shared two posts on Instagram along with short captions that appeared to criticize Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

"Here's a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now," Kravitz captioned an Instagram photo, which showed her in a strapless pink Saint Laurent gown on the Oscars red carpet .

In a follow-up post — which showed Kravitz in a backless white dress also designed by the French fashion house — she appeared to make a second comment regarding Smith and Rock's altercation at the Oscars.

"And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now," Kravitz wrote.

Kravitz, who most recently starred in Warner Bros' "The Batman," began to trend on social media shortly after sharing her posts on Instagram. Several users on Twitter criticized Kravitz and noted one television interview the actor gave to ExtraTV, during which she described Jaden Smith, Will Smith's son, as "the love of her life."

In the video, which appears to be from around 2015, Kravitz — who starred alongside Jaden and Will Smith in the 2013 post-apocalyptic film "After Earth" — says Jaden is 16 years old. The clip was shared by the Twitter account @glocktavious1, which noted that Kravitz was 26 years old at the time of the interview.

On Monday, Smith posted an apology to Rock on Instagram for slapping the comedian at the Academy Awards after Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, during an onstage monologue.

In the joke, Rock made reference to Pinkett Smith's bald head. Pinkett Smith has alopecia, an autoimmune hair loss condition, and has been open about struggling with it."Can't wait for 'G.I. Jane 2,'" Rock said. In the 1997 movie "G.I. Jane," star Demi Moore shaves her head bald.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," Smith said in the Instagram post on Monday.

"Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris," he added.

Smith went on to say sorry to Serena and Venus Williams and the rest of their family for the incident. Smith won the best actor Oscar on Sunday for his performance as their father, Richard Williams, in "King Richard."

"I would like to apologize to the Williams family and my 'King Richard' family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress," he wrote.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Monday it was opening a formal investigation into Smith's altercation with Rock , saying it would "explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct, and California law."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Oscar Slap: “There Are Big Consequences Because Nobody Is OK With What Happened”

Click here to read the full article. Whoopi Goldberg, moderator of ABC’s The View and a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors, said today that she accepts Will Smith’s apology for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday, but she added: “There are consequences. There are big consequences because nobody is OK with what happened. Nobody, nobody, nobody.” Goldberg also explained why producers did not publicly console Rock during the telecast and said she supported producer Will Packer’s decision to not eject Smith from the event. Watch the entire View segment below. Hollywood Reacts To The...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s 3 Kids Support Him & Jada At Oscars Party After His Win & Chris Rock Fight: Photo

After slapping Chris Rock on stage, and then winning the Oscar for Best Actor, Will Smith made his way to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with his family. Will Smith had his loved ones by his side following the chaos of the 94th Annual Academy Awards. The 53-year-old actor was pictured at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, and his three children, Trey, 29, Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21. The family of five were dressed to the nines for the star-studded event, held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Will held his Oscar for Best Actor in his hand as he posed with his family.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Footwear News

Jada Pinkett Smith Shines in Gold Gown with Will Smith at Critics’ Choice Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith shone brightly at the Critics’ Choice Awards in a sharp new look with husband Will Smith. The actress arrived on the red carpet with numerous stars, including Halle Berry, Hoyeon Jung and Jodie Turner-Smith. The “Matrix” star hit the red carpet in a sharp gold gown. The strapless number featured a textured column silhouette. Gleaming diamond bracelets, stud earrings and a sparkling beaded headpiece completed Smith’s ensemble. When it came to footwear, Smith’s shoes weren’t visible beneath her gown’s long skirt. However, it’s likely the star wore a pair of strappy sandals or...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Smith
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Person
Will Smith
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Zo Kravitz
FanSided

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s response to the Will Smith slap was on another level

Kareem Abudul-Jabbar penned a response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony. Even for those who did not watch the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27, they were made aware on the news or on their social media feeds of one particular moment. During the ceremony, Will Smith walked onto the stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, before yelling twice “keep my wife’s name out of your f—–g mouth.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Regina Hall Feels Up Jason Momoa On Stage At The Oscars In Hilarious Moment: Watch

Oscars host Regina Hall couldn’t keep her hands to herself when Jason Momoa stepped on stage to present an award. Regina Hall got very handsy with two handsome hunks at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. The actress, 51, hilariously felt up Jason Momoa, 42, and Josh Brolin, 54, while performing a self-described “COVID pat down” on the duo on stage. As Jason and Josh came out to present the award for Best Sound, Regina — who is hosting the award show with Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, walked over to both men to perform her duties.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Bafta Awards#French#Warner Bros
ETOnline.com

Zoë Kravitz Looks Pretty in Pink at 2022 Oscars

Catwoman at the Oscars! Zoë Kravitz looked stunning on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre as she attended the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday night. Kravitz, who walked the red carpet solo, stunned in a light pink, strapless, Saint Laurent gown, which featured a bow detail. She accessorized her glamorous with a diamond necklace and studs.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Zoe Kravitz Throws Shade At Will Smith For ‘Screaming Profanities & Assaulting’ Chris Rock At Oscars

Zoe Kravitz is Team Chris in the big debate over the slap heard around the world as she shows off her sleek Oscars gown. Zoe Kravitz has chosen a side in the Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars drama. She threw some shade at Will Smith who stormed on stage and slapped Chris after making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head after opening up about her struggles with alopecia. The Batman star uploaded a pic of her at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party rocking a sleek white gown with a plunging keyhole, which can be seen here.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan weighs in after Will Smith smacks Chris Rock at the Oscars: “He acted on impulse in a staggeringly stupid way”

Joe Rogan has given his thoughts on Will Smith hitting Chris Rock during an altercation at the Oscars on Sunday night. In what can only be described as one of the most insane TV moments of all-time, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. It came after Rock had made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle, with Will noting that her alopecia was the reason why he found it particularly offensive.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

345K+
Followers
25K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy