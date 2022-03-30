ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School board members removed from office over support for mask mandates

By ZACHARY ROGERS
FOX26
FOX26
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WEST CHESTER. Penn. (TND) — A judge in Pennsylvania has sided with parents seeking the removal of several school board members who voted to require masks in schools. Judge William P. Mahon ruled on Tuesday that all five West Chester Area School District board members are to be "removed from office"...

Daily Mail

Washington state school district will encourage teachers to consider students' race when dishing out punishments: Critics say new policy will result in harsher punishments for white students

A school district in Washington state has passed a new policy that critics say encourages administrators to factor in race when disciplining students. The Clover Park School District board approved the new policy on a 3-2 vote on March 14, over the objections of board members who expressed concerns that it was ill-conceived.
EDUCATION
WTNH

Hamden Board of Education lifts mask mandate

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden Public Schools are officially lifting the mask mandate as of Monday morning. Masks have been at the center of a controversy in Hamden as many parents opposed the school’s ruling to keep students and staff in masks to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19. Parents have been divided on […]
HAMDEN, CT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools Board Exempts Performing Arts Students From Mask Mandate

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In recent weeks, schools across the country have been reversing course on their mask-wearing policies as many communities report fewer covid cases. On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Public Schools made some changes to its masking policy. But the change is not for the entire district. In a 7-2 vote, board members decided to allow students involved in the performing arts to remove their masks only while participating in theatrical or musical performances. Those who are not performing will need to keep their masks on. Testing of these students is available but not required, a district official said during the legislative meeting. Board president Sala Udin said that at this time, Wednesday’s decision is the safest way to address the demand to unmask. “I understand that it is uncomfortable for some to continue to wear the mask. But the discomfort of the disease is greater than the discomfort of wearing a mask,” Udin said. Under the revised plan, dance students will still have to wear masks unless their instructor deems the activity strenuous. In that case, the masks can come off but only if social distancing can be maintained. The board is expected to hold discussions soon and revisit the masking topic during the next legislative session.
PITTSBURGH, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
KESQ News Channel 3

Parents and family members react to Valley District Schools lifting mask mandate

Palm Springs, Desert Sands and Coachella Valley Unified School Districts lifted their mask mandate today. Coachella Valley Unified School District originally planned to keep the mask mandate up until March 24, but the district decided to follow California state guidelines. Read more on CVUSD's decision to lift the mask mandate here. News Channel 3 talked The post Parents and family members react to Valley District Schools lifting mask mandate appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Daily Mail

Black Texas woman wins $90,000 settlement from former high school teacher after claiming she was harassed over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance when she branded it racist

A black Texas woman won a $90,000 settlement from her former high school teacher after she claimed educators harassed her over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance because she branded it as racist. Mari Leigh Oliver, 22, claimed she was bullied after making her stand and sued...
SOCIETY
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lawrence Post

Students are calling for a psychology professor to be fired after he was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business

Psychology professor was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business. Now, some students are calling for him to be fired. The president of the college and the dean of the faculty released a statement and said that the video shows a faculty member making offensive and racist comments at a local business. The college professor reportedly apologized to the employees involved and said he was committed to improve his actions and to educate himself further regarding the profound negative impact of discrimination.
COLLEGES
Arizona Mirror

Senate approves bill requiring teachers to post curriculum online

Citing a need for academic transparency, Senate Republicans on Monday approved a bill that would require teachers to post all their lesson plans and materials online for parental review, despite some reservations.  “In my opinion (it) really does add a lot of busywork for teachers. … I think some of it is good. Parents should […] The post Senate approves bill requiring teachers to post curriculum online appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle students plan Monday walkout over lifting of mask mandate in schools

SEATTLE — Seattle students are planning a walkout on Monday in protest of the state’s decision to lift its mask mandate for schools. The walkout is being organized by the Seattle Student Union, which describes itself as “a group of concerned students about COVID in Seattle Public Schools.” Last week, the group demanded that the district reinstate its mask mandate by Friday, citing concerns over how another surge in COVID cases could lead to the return of virtual learning.
SEATTLE, WA
thecentersquare.com

Judge temporarily puts some limits on Virginia's mask mandate ban

(The Center Square) – Ten Virginia school districts will be allowed to impose limited mask mandates to accommodate students who have disabilities pending the outcome of a lawsuit against Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s prohibition on public school mask mandates. A federal judge approved an injunction against the governor’s mask...
VIRGINIA STATE
