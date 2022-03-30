Semi-truck rollover crash blocks lanes in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A rollover semi-truck crash is blocking lanes in Carbon County Wednesday.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened on SR-6 at milepost 229 in Price Canyon.

The large truck can be seen laying completely flat on its side along the highway.

Lanes are currently blocked by the crash and traffic delays should be expected.

Emergency crews are alternating traffic in the area.

Cleanup is estimated at several hours.

