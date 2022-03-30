Ways to enjoy spring break without break the bank

Teacher Katie Morris joined us with Boredom Busters for Spring Break!. Yellow Daffodils -3 yellow pipe cleaners -1 orange pipe cleaner -1 green pipe cleaner -hot glue gun Start by folding each of the yellow pipe cleaners in half then open them back up and arrange them into a star, twisting them at the middle so they stay in place. Start with one end of a pipe cleaner and wind it until you get to the center continuing around in the same direction for each piece. Repeat until all the “pedals” are rolled up For the stem, bend about 1 of the end of the green pipe cleaner into a “J” shape and loop it through the middle of the flower and then twist it on the bottom to keep it in place Take the orange pipe cleaner and start winding it tightly, again like a snail, but stop after a few rotations and move it to your finger. Wrap it tightly around your finger and when it comes off your finger, pinch it tightly to compress the layers as much as possible Then add a generous dab of hot glue to the bottom of the orange cup and press it firmly onto the center of the yellow pedals.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO