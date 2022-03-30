ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ways to enjoy spring break without break the bank

FOX Carolina
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrace Runkel has the details. If you're sticking around town for...

www.foxcarolina.com

Benzinga

Enjoy Your Spring Break or Summer Vacation Worry-Free With Travel Health Test Kits

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. While telemedicine has been an established healthcare option for years now, its fully remote convenience extended only to doctor visits and prescriptions. If you needed a lab test, you still had to physically go to a testing facility and undergo the test there.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
LIFESTYLE
MIX 94.9

Get Ready For The 1OO-Mile-Long Garage Sale This Spring

Get ready for garage sale season to be back in full force this year! Even though there's still snow on the ground, soon enough yards will be filled with your neighbor's unwanted treasures. And, if you love hitting up a good sale, you're going to want to mark your calendar for May!
SHOPPING
News On 6

Heavy Traffic Near Gathering Place As People Enjoy Spring Break, Sunny Weather

People have been taking advantage of this week’s sunshine before rain moves on Thursday night. Gathering Place was packed Wednesday and Thursday with families enjoying spring break. Osage Sky News 6 showed the traffic from the air, bumper to bumper in the northbound lanes of Riverside Drive, as spring breakers were eager to get to Gathering Place, and the newly opened Discovery Lab.
TULSA, OK
WJTV 12

Kids enjoy Spring Break at Mississippi Children’s Museum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With Spring Break underway, children are enjoying a week full of activities at the Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM). Thousands of people are expected to attend the LeFleur Museum District’s Week of Wonder. Extracurricular activities and a bonus dining special will be offered to parents and children. “Every guest that comes to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KATU.com

Boredom Busters for Spring Break

Teacher Katie Morris joined us with Boredom Busters for Spring Break!. Yellow Daffodils -3 yellow pipe cleaners -1 orange pipe cleaner -1 green pipe cleaner -hot glue gun Start by folding each of the yellow pipe cleaners in half then open them back up and arrange them into a star, twisting them at the middle so they stay in place. Start with one end of a pipe cleaner and wind it until you get to the center continuing around in the same direction for each piece. Repeat until all the “pedals” are rolled up For the stem, bend about 1 of the end of the green pipe cleaner into a “J” shape and loop it through the middle of the flower and then twist it on the bottom to keep it in place Take the orange pipe cleaner and start winding it tightly, again like a snail, but stop after a few rotations and move it to your finger. Wrap it tightly around your finger and when it comes off your finger, pinch it tightly to compress the layers as much as possible Then add a generous dab of hot glue to the bottom of the orange cup and press it firmly onto the center of the yellow pedals.
LIFESTYLE

